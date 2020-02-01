Kotkaniemi from Canadiens, according to scouts, still has top six potential

MONTREAL – When I think of Jesperi Kotkaniemi, I think of Joe Thornton.

Not Joe Thornton, the gray future Hall of Famer who is only two points shy of 1500 in the NHL (although we will reach him soon), but 18-year-old Joe Thornton, who played 55 games with the Boston Bruins in his rookie- season in 1997.

That Joe Thornton was often healthy that season. That Joe Thornton had three goals and seven points, only had nine times 10 minutes ice age, and played less than five minutes in four of his last five games of the year.

As a sophomore, Thornton returned to Boston and scored 16 goals and 41 points in a limited role. And I remember there was a conversation about him that he might have been a failure as a first overall choice in the 1997 draft. I certainly remember that there were many questions about whether the Bruins had done him a bad service by him play so young in the NHL.

It is the same conversation that people are currently having about the situation of Kotkaniemi, which is reinforced by Saturday’s announcement that the child will be sent to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. Much of it is (predictably) of the revisionist variety – that the Montreal Canadians should not have drawn it, that they should not have started it in the NHL, that they should not have kept it in the NHL, and so on.

How quickly do people forget that the Canadians, barren on the ice position in the middle, had the chance to get the consensus best center at the depth of 2018 and made it; that it was not an off-the-board choice because Kotkaniemi’s supply increased in the months prior to his selection in June; that the Canadians did not expect him to be in their team last season, but he continued a remarkable training camp; that he scored 11 goals and 34 points – or just under five times as many points as Thornton had in his rookie season – as the youngest player in the NHL; that he still started his second season as one of the youngest players in the NHL, and with a groin injury that stuck until November and eventually put him offside; and that he got a concussion in early December.

In the run-up to Saturday’s decision – a decision that has loomed for quite some time – we interviewed three professional scouts who regularly look at what Canadians believe Kotkaniemi will be fully developed. They responded on condition of anonymity.

“I don’t know his situation outside of the ice, so I can only continue with what I’ve seen of him on the ice,” the first scout said. “He will certainly be a top six. With his size and his skills, that’s what he is going to be. I also love his vision.

“The thing with him is that people will always say they might have had to take Tkachuk. But everyone knew that Tkachuk was probably the most physically suitable prospect in the design and I think he’s eight or nine months older than Kotkaniemi.” (Tkachuk was born in September 1999.)

This is what the second scout said: “I thought looking at him last year that he would certainly become a No. 1 center. Now I think he will be a good No. 2.”

And the third scout said, “He has to fill in, get stronger, get some confidence, and he’ll be fine. I think they needed a center very badly when they took him, and he’ll develop into a pretty good one. Top -sixer for my money. “

None of them said that Kotkaniemi is Thornton’s second coming, but no one suggested that his experience so far would ruin his development.

As we now know, the early experiences of Thornton certainly did not have the effect on him that was thought to happen.

And this is what Canadiens coach Claude Julien said when he was asked to explain the decision to relegate Kotkaniemi to the AHL at this stage.

“We don’t see these things as negative things, we see these things as positive things,” Julien said to the Florida Panthers for Saturday’s game. “That’s the problem here; we always look at the negative instead of the positive. And now it’s about a child who has had a few injuries, has not found his game completely, is likely to lose his confidence. So we want him to get some confidence, we want him to find his game. So there’s nothing negative about that. I think it’s more positive, and that’s what we need to see. “

With only six goals and eight points through 36 games, this season in a limited role with the Canadiens, it was time for a different approach with Kotkaniemi.

The team’s view of the player has not changed and it is not excluded that he will be back in Montreal soon.

“He has great potential and that has not changed since day 1,” says Julien. “I think he has had a difficult start, as some players in different teams have in different years, and they start with some major injuries or some injuries that put them back and they never seem to get their rhythm going again. And I think a young player you don’t want to lose his self-confidence, you want him to regain his game and the best way to do that is to go there, play a lot and regain your self-confidence, and if you doing that, we will be more than happy to throw you in the line-up and bring you where you belong in the NHL. “