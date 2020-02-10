Konstantinos Valianatos is part of the Waldomore Concert Series

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Waldomore Concert Series continued on Sunday afternoon with a performance by an internationally recognized pianist.

Konstantinos Valianatos started playing the piano at the age of seven and completed a university education in music, including two degrees from Juilliard. Valianatos, born in Athens, Greece, has played in North America, Europe and Asia. He joined the faculty of West Virginia University in 2017 as a lecturer at the music school.

The Waldomore Concert series started in 2010 and features artists who perform on a small scale.

“There has always been a lot of high quality music in Harrison County since the 18th century and our citizens are looking for and happy to share it, and it’s nice not to go to New York or New York Pittsburgh with it it comes to us, ”said Dolores Yoke.

All Waldomore concerts are free and open to the public. Tickets are available at clarksburglibrary.info or by phone at 304-627-2263 ext. 123rd