Konnichi Wa: names that are known for the Global Combines in Japan

They call space the last frontier. Gene Rodenberry had apparently never examined the promise of Japanese football.

As the CFL advances its global combines, Greg Quick and his retinue have left the comfort of Europe for the unknown territory of Japan and two test days in Tokyo on Saturday and Osaka on Sunday.

Japan is a year behind mainland Europe and Mexico in terms of CFL 2.0 and the test list is relatively small, but the quality of Japanese football is unmatched. Japan has a robust college system and the professional X League, a strange mix of club teams and corporate teams that are mostly made up of employees. It’s clear that the Japanese are the best-trained players outside of North America, and their annual Rice Bowl, a matchup between the college and X League champions for Japanese supremacy, constantly attracts well over 30,000 people.

Getting the full buy-in from the X League is a complicated undertaking. Teams must individually agree on the participation of players (often employees), and the return of a player to Japan after the CFL would result in the modification of a long-standing X League rule that requires the participation of players with professional regular seasonal games prevented. However, most of the Super Area’s top teams will participate, and the CFL has tied its combine to test runs for the Japanese national team, which will gather for the Spring League game on March 1st. This small development league, which is known to have produced Johnny Manziel, but also 50 other CFL players, was the first to partner with Japan, and several players from the combine are former Spring League players.

In my ongoing mission to improve the accessibility of CFL 2.0 to the masses, I spent the last week translating Japanese and looking for videos for this weekend. The CFL has also given the opportunity to pull players from the national team who are impressive but did not register for the combine in time, which is why the online combine list is incomplete. It’s been my biggest global challenge so far, but I’ve done my best. Here are 12 names to keep in mind this weekend.

Taku Lee, RB, Japan, Obic Seagulls

If you want the biggest success story from X League to Spring League, it has to be 5’11 203lbs Taku Lee. This season, Inside Sports Japan named the Obic star the sixth best player in the X League and underpinned it with an All-X League selection. He showed the same effective running skills against the Spring League and was included in the first XFL draft, although he was not selected.

Lee won’t break land speed records, but he has a good first breakout. At its core, he is a physical runner with strong legs who rarely stop moving. Lee is compact and difficult to shake. He has the balance to maintain his runs through the first contact and the power to deliver blows behind his shoulder pads.

A running back has yet to be invited to the National Combine and I expect Lee to be the first.

Tomoya Machino, OL, Japan, gangster of Kyoto University

Machino is the second Japanese player not to be selected in the XFL draft. He is the only non-X League player in this combination.

Machino, a stud at the University of Kyoto, had no plans to play football after school until ex-Hawaii’s first-division NFL and offensive line coach Chris Naeole visited him in a clinic and told him he could join Play North America professionally. Since then, the 6’6 290 pounder has used his fifth year at university to train and gain weight. This January he appeared at the XFL Showcase in St. Louis, the NFL International Combine in Germany and the College Gridiron Showcase. Machino was able to compete individually at this final event, interviewing scouts from four NFL teams and the Edmonton Eskimos.

Machino is long and has cute feet. It is his athleticism that draws your attention to him, a trait that you simply cannot train. He is a young player with sky-high potential who needs further development. Machino is still learning to deal with the physicality of the North American game and lacks power in his punch or pop in the run game. These are things you can train, and once Machino puts on a bit more weight, he becomes a legit professional.

Toshiki Sato, PK, Japan, IBM Big Blue

Sato is Japan’s best kicker and holds the longest field goal in the history of the X League at 58 meters. He is also remarkably accurate, going 12 out of 13 last season and four for four during his Spring League tenure, including kicks of 49 and 54 yards.

We already know that teams prefer global kickers and Sato could be next.

Takeru Yamasaki, PK, Japan, Elecom Kobe Finnies

I generally stay away from kickers on these lists because I know little about their assessment, but Yamasaki is another exception.

The Japanese prospect has a big leg and boots it from 65 meters in a practice environment. In a Spring League game, Yamasaki squeaked in a 57 yarder. He routinely hits more than 70 yards on the whistle and also has experience with lancing, although this is not his strongest trait.

Yoshihito Ohmi, REC, Japan, IBM Big Blue

Ohmi, who was the top receiver in Japan last season, checked in at 5’11 180lbs, but seemed to play a lot better on the way to All-X League honors.

Ohmi is a long striker who can threaten the field. He is a very clean distance runner. This is a very typical feature of Japanese recipients, but Ohmi separates from his physical style after being caught. He makes contact very well and is not afraid to win the tough yards. He also consistently looks for work as a blocker, which quickly makes him popular with teams.

Aruto Nishimura, REC, Japan, Obic Seagulls

Nishimura, the last Spring League graduate on this list, was able to prevail against the Americans, although he was only 5’7 and 175 pounds.

Another really good route runner, Nishimura, is difficult to catch after catching. Sometimes it harms him if he jumps off and gets involved with a big contact. Nonetheless, the first defender rarely keeps Nishimura in space and he has the balance to keep his composure through contact. He also had some nice hands that matched his athletic qualities.

Takashi Kurihara, REC, Japan, IBM Big Blue

This is a bit of a step backwards. Kurihara has been on the NFL radar for some time. In 2013 he attended the mini camp with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2015, he stole headlines at the NFL Veterans Combine with some brand new test numbers. In 2017 he received passports from Tom Brady as an UnderArmour ambassador to Japan. Now he is pushing to 32, has left the X League and has just finished 23rd for Team Japan at the World Bob Championship. It turns out that former soccer players who turn to sled cross all cultural borders.

This is a final kick in the can for the 5’11 190lbs Kurihara, but in its prime you’ll find it hard to find a more sudden athlete. Kurihara let the defenders’ heads spin as he broke in and out of the routes and had the lightning-fast speed of threatening over the top. I would say veterans are unlikely to succeed because of his age, but the German combine has just seen a 30-year-old offensive officer earn his ticket to Toronto so anything is possible.

Kyohei Kokaji, REC, Japan, Fujitsu Frontiers

The 5’8 Kokaji, weighing 180 pounds, was an important part of another Japanese championship of the dominant Fujitsu team.

Kokaji is a dodgy and versatile weapon and has one of the better releases I’ve seen so far, although he gets caught sometimes when he’s too fancy. It is deadly to humans and, due to its ability to separate, is often classified as a threat to the red zone, which is certainly a curiosity for a small recipient. Kokaji supports this separation with good body control and great tracking ability when the ball is in the air.

Takuya Iwamoto, LB, Japan, Obic Seagulls

As a three-time All-X League selection at Linebacker, Iwamoto was tailored to the disciplined and finesse-rich game in Japan.

Iwamoto, who stands at 5’11 210 lbs, won’t punish opponents from the middle, but he is extremely positional and a good form tackler. He shows obvious intelligence as a player, anticipates games and fills holes. It is particularly difficult for him to get a second level block by sliding under the linemen to do a tackle.

Where Iwamoto really excels, he often plays like a security guard as a zone defender. Here he could fit to the next level, be able to tackle in space and anticipate routes. No matter, I like its advantage in special teams.

Akira Shirane, REC, Japan, IBM Big Blue

At 6.2 kg, Shirane is large for a Japanese recipient and should stand out visually when combined.

Not as nervous as some of the other recipients on this list, Shirane is still a clean-looking runner. He learned to use his body against Japanese opponents and to protect the ball from the defenders. It is a long threat to the jumping ball and has a strong hand that matches its physical characteristics.

Katsushi Suda, CB, Japan, Obic Seagulls

With an All-X League selection on the corner, the DBs in Japan are no larger than the 6’0 190lbs from Suda. He also has extremely long arms for his size, which results in a physical package that stands out on the tape.

Suda is a lockdown defender in the X League, which is characterized by its off-man cover, in which it can cast shadows and predict. At the next level, he’ll probably have to play a security role. His build may be good for special teams, but I have serious questions about his tackling ability that keep him down on this list.

Shogo Nakatani, FS, Japan, IBM Big Blue

Nakatani is an all-rounder who played high, fell into the box and covered from man to man. Opportunistic and foresighted, Nakatani lived off his instinct and the characteristics of a kestrel.

Nakatani is 5’11 210 pounds and is of a decent size. He could be an effective contributor to special teams, although his slow pace is a question mark for me.