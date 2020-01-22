It’s been a big week for wrestling. Reports say Impact wrestling star Konnan was hit by another wrestler outside of wrestling tapings. In other news, there are some rumors that Shannon Moore might return to the WWE.

Konnan gets into physical confrontation with Psicosis II

Photo credit: Provi

A guy hit Konnan. No idea who / what / when / where is from this video. pic.twitter.com/XFQz9mpiaQ

– Meltzer said what? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) January 18, 2020

A dispute between Konnan and Psicosis II broke out on Friday after Impact Wrestling’s television footage, according to Dave Meltzer. The footage of the incident showed how AAA wrestler Psicosis II approached Konnan and eventually beat him. While the impact wrestling star tried to avoid confrontation as much as possible, it was clear that Psicosis II was the instigator in this case.

Psicosis II would respond to the incident later. He said that he attacked the impact wrestler for personal reasons.

“I think what happened yesterday (Konnan struck) triggered a lot of controversy. That was not my intention. You know me, I am someone who is calm, but if you are looking for trouble. You will find it. I explained that to Konnan. If someone pushes me beyond my limit, I have to face them. That is what happened. It was only personal reasons that caused this reaction. “

“What it is is that Nicho is a very good friend of his and he (Konnan) boasts that he is the only psicosis. That he can do what he likes and take the character with him to all these shows and promoters. Konnan told me to fix it as best I could, I warned him in October. “

Was this the best way to solve a problem? Well it is not. I am sure that this has destroyed some of the chances the AAA wrestler will have in the future.

Shannon Moore Returns to WWE?

Former WWE hardcore champion Shannon Moore could be on the way back to the WWE. While this is speculation at the time, WWE has acquired many indie stars in recent history. EC3, John Morrison and Matt Hardy are just a few of the wrestlers drawn from India in recent years. Obviously everyone had been to the WWE before. Why couldn’t that also happen to Shannon Moore?

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

There are signs that the rumors about Shannon Moore may be true. Moore was booked for the Canadian elite wrestling promotion between January 24 and January 26. He was excluded from the event due to “an unexpected WWE commitment”. Interestingly, the timing is flawless. In fact, his absence is in the time of the Royal Rumble and Worlds Collide. So Shannon Moore could appear at either of these two events. Shannon was also spotted as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in November. He has also done everything possible to improve his image and claims that he has been sober for two years.

It would be great to have Shannon Moore back in the WWE. He is also much better on a personal level, so that the circle closes when he returns.