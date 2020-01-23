Komoka Kings regard recent eruption losses as a learning experience

Komoka Kings coach Ron Horvat speaks with players during training at the Komoka Wellness and Recreation Center in London, Ont. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

It was a season with two steps forward, one step back for the Komoka kings.

The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League franchise has made some changes to the roster and it seemed that they had picked up some momentum, won four straight games and five of their last six, but they went into a 6-1 slip last week and 8 -1 losses for the Strathroy Rockets and St. Marys Lincolns.

The kings, seventh in the nine-team Western Conference, thought they would reach their pass and they were looking for a higher ranking in the final part of the regular season of 50 games, but it was back to reality this week as the junior B team prepared for matches on Wednesday evening in LaSalle and in Komoka Wellness Center on Saturday evening against the last place St. Thomas Stars.

“Yes, it was a tough weekend,” said Kings coach Ron Horvat.

The kings lost 20-year-old defender D’Arcy Panziera to a ruptured spleen early in the season, and just when they thought they could get the Londoner back, top scorer Dario Beljo led 23 goals and 22 assists with a broken wrist.

Despite the most recent setbacks, Horvat says the kings are still heading in the right direction.

“We’re moving forward,” he said. “We get better with every game.”

The two outburst losses can be seen as an opportunity to teach the young Komoka team.

“Sometimes after you roll pretty well, the players go on the ice and have a lot of confidence, which is good, but they have to remember that every game is a new game and you have to work hard and we were a bit inconsistent with our work ethic last weekend and it turned out, “Horvat said.

“If you come late in the season and in the play-offs, you can’t get that hiccup. You don’t just have to play every game well, but every team, otherwise you don’t play too long in the play-offs, so I think that it was a good learning experience for our players. “

Horvat said the kings have a lot of new faces in this year’s team and it has taken time for players to get to know their roles and what is expected of them.

“We have to compete every night,” he said. “We are a bit contradictory there at the moment, our work ethic and our level of competition. . . . Our boys work hard and they compete, but I think consistency is a big thing that we need. “

The coach said it’s no secret that every team wants to avoid the London Nationals and Leamington Flyers in the playoffs as long as possible. Right now, the kings would compete against second-place Flyers in a first-round series, but St. Mary’s in third place could be just as formidable for Komoka.

Managing Director Roop Chanderdat said the biggest change for the kings was goalkeeper Rahul Bola from the Hearst Lumberjacks of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The six-foot-five 20-year-old from North York won five of the six games with a .914 saving percentage for last weekend’s losses, reducing his saving percentage to .897.

Chanderdat said adding Connor Federkow, Russell Oldham, Cole Kimble, Austin Maietta and Londoner Joey Studnicka has made the kings stronger and he hopes to have Panziera back in February.

The kings took Leamington to seven games in the semi-final of last year’s Western Conference and Chanderdat hopes that this year’s team will have a surprising play-off run.

“Our team is starting to come together,” Chanderdat said. “I have to give a lot of praise to Ron Horvat and his assistants (Mike Reati and Colin Martin). In the second half, after the Christmas holidays, his teams always get going. He gets the most out of the players and lets them come together. “

pvanderhoeven@postmedia.com

Next one

Saturday: St. Thomas Stars at Komoka Kings, 7.15 pm at Komoka Wellness Center