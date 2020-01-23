Kojima productions considering episodic game releases

Hideo Kojima is a worldwide known video game developer who was originally known for his work with Konami. Now, with his own studio, Kojima Productions, the developer has a lot of freedom to create new goals and pursue what he sees fit. With Death Stranding on the market and the studio dedicated to new projects, an episodic game could come out in the future.

During a conversation with Famitsu magazine, Hideo Kojima talked about possible future goals and what the studio could expect next. For example, we know that films are a big part of Hideo Kojima’s life and it is not surprising to hear of interest in producing a film, but we did experience the studio as an anime project. Likewise, there are also many video game projects, some of which are large projects that are likely to resemble Death Stranding’s scale.

There is also the potential that smaller video game projects are not excluded. Kojima noted that he would also like to work on small games that could be available in episode releases similar to Telltale Games, or even only for digital games, where a conventional physical copy would not be available from your local retailer.

In the meantime, we don’t know exactly what the development studio will work on next. Death Stranding was launched towards the end of 2019 for the PlayStation 4, although the title of the video game will also be released on the PC platform later this year. At the moment we can only wait to see what Kojima Productions will bring to the market next.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1f6U3EBPxpg [/ embed]

Source: DualShockers