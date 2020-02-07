Koffee writes history with Grammy Win, signs with RCA

One of the biggest revolutions on Grammy 2020 took place outside of primetime on television: 19-year-old singer Koffee won the best Reggae album, making her the first woman to win a prize that has existed since 1985 and the youngest reggae trophy- recipient in history.

On Friday, RCA announced that it had signed Koffee in the US, the next step in a process designed to present its music to audiences outside the traditional bastions of reggae fandom such as Jamaica and the UK “If you think of the influence from Jamaica to global music, it’s extraordinary, ”says John Fleckenstein, co-president of RCA. Koffee’s success, he continues, “is not going to end in Jamaica. It will end at the global level. How can we help achieve that? “

The Grammy victory of Koffee comes during a boomlet for young women in a genre that has historically been dominated by men. Just as Koffee was the only female artist for Best Reggae Album, she was the only woman in the Top Ten in the Reggae Albums chart at the end of the year. But along with Koffee’s ‘Toast’, singles from acts such as Shenseea and HoodCelebrityy have succeeded in gathering modest stream counts and radio plays in recent years, surpassing their male colleagues Stateside.

At the same time, interest in Jamaican music seems to be reappearing among the major labels that deal with the island periodically – in the 1990s, when Shaggy scored big hits, and again in the early 2000s, during the Sean Paul era – but never systematically. A & Rs invest again in Jamaican talent: Roc Nation signed Buju Banton after he was released from prison; Epic seized Beam, the son of reggae singer Papa San; Interscope has the versatile producer Rvssian and Shenseea; Island picked up the single ‘Banana’ from Jada Kingdom, the re-launched Sire Records signed Toian.

Yet Jamaican artists are confronted with a series of obstacles in the US. The music industry usually relies on streaming counts as signs of commercial momentum, but Spotify and Apple Music are not available in Jamaica, so the reggae and dancehall core audience rarely records its excitement in a way that American business understands. Likewise, Jamaican singles usually only play ‘urban’ radio in the summer, where programmers may only reserve one or two seats for songs that are not hip-hop and R&B.

All in all, these factors make it a challenge for Jamaican artists to reach a wide audience. But “we are a label that likes to take steps on things that may not be as cookie-cutter or easy to break into the market,” says Shani Fuller-Tillman, vp of urban marketing. The label has been successful in breaking what was once considered unbreakable: RCA signed Davido, whose “Fall” became the first Nigerian single to perform well on American radio in 2019.

Koffee was originally signed to Columbia UK, but to start an American campaign, she needed an American partner in the Sony labeling system. The choice “is based on enthusiasm,” says Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, president of Columbia, UK, who jumped on a plane to meet Koffee almost as soon as he saw her “Burning” video more than two years ago. “Peter Edge [chairman and CEO of RCA] was just flipping about her. Peter would call me every two days. ”

Once RCA had taken over Koffee, “much of it was about expanding the core for her,” says Fuller-Tillman. “Although reggae music is not generally accepted at that [regular] level, which I still don’t understand today, there are huge reggae fans like Ebro [the influential DJ on Hot 97 in New York City], and it’s big in New York , Connecticut, Florida. ”

Going beyond that pedestal was made easier because Koffee’s single “Toast” is floating and fast and it clocks for three minutes. The beat contains shreds of four-on-the-floor and rest periods, making it easy for DJs to follow “Toast” by switching to a club record or slowing down in the fall. “I loved the text,” gratitude is a must, “says Edge.” It became my most played and catchy song of the year. “” Toast “quickly won other famous fans, including Rihanna and former President Barack Obama – that” certainly not in our plan! “Says Fuller-Tillman – and earned more than 50 million on-demand streams in the US in 2019.

Koffee’s recent Grammy victory served as justification for the singer’s efforts – and offered a new springboard. “If there is one drawback to having all this music on the DSPs, it is sometimes difficult to find what you are looking for,” says Fleckenstein. “A moment like the Grammy’s gives some context to what Koffee does and what she represents for that scene. That was an essential target from day one. ”

“It is a great confirmation for Koffee and a reflection of the impact she has had on her community in a short time,” Unger-Hamilton adds. Looking ahead, “she has many markets to satiate. And in between we have to find the time to make an album together.”