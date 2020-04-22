Koenigsegg imagined a small three-seater with 700hp. and we like it

The Koenigsegg family has only recently grown to three members with the inauguration of Gemera, and already the Swedish automaker has imagined a fourth model, albeit only in the virtual world.

The epic triple house you are looking at comes from the courtesy of RAW Design House, launched by Koenigsegg designer Sasha Selipanov and is now an official part of the Koenigsegg brand. Responsible for developing the concept, dubbed “RAW by Koenigsegg”, is Essa Mustoun, the artist who made this intriguing hypercar for her graduate work. The car was designed under the supervision of Selipanov and Christian von Koenigsegg.

Read also: +310 MPH (500 km / h) Koenigsegg “Jesko Absolut Flaunts” revised track aerodynamics

Compared to Koenigsegg Regera and Gemera, the concept you see is quite tiny. It was designed around a hypothetical 3-seam carbon fiber monk. Located directly behind that passenger camera would be the same 3-cylinder Freevalve engine as the Gemera. This explains why there is virtually no rear overhang because the engine and exhaust are so compact that the car can be drastically reduced. Power would sit at 700 hp, and the car weighed only 700 kg (1543 pounds).

The overall design of the concept is different from the Koenigsegg models we are familiar with. While it still uses a recognizable windshield and a double-bubble roof, the front is dominated by sharp lines, vertical headlights and a horizontal LED bar. Turn to the back and you’ll notice a wide-diffuser, dual exhausts and an LED taillight.

Inside, the three-seater layout allows the driver to sit right in the center, just like the McLaren Speedtail.

PHOTOGALLERY

more photos …