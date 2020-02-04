Koch Industries acquires enterprise software company Infor

Enterprise software company Infor sells to Koch Industries, the companies announced Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Koch Industries held a minority stake of $ 2.5 billion in Infor and invested another $ 1.5 billion in January 2019 in the New York-based technology company in addition to Golden Gate Capital.

At the end of the transaction, Koch Industries holds the remaining equity interest in Golden Gate Capital and Infor becomes an independent subsidiary of Koch Industries. The company will continue to operate independently under the current management team.

For Infor, known for its industry-specific software suites, the acquisition of Koch means a sharp turn in the company’s trajectory. Under former CEO Charles Phillips, Infor laid the foundation for a first public offering, with a wide interest from investors and analysts. Infor’s IPO was expected to be among the top 10 largest technology IPOs in American history, and the largest ever for a technology company based in New York City.

Phillips resigned as Infor CEO in August and was replaced by CFO Kevin Samuleson. With the buy-out of Koch Industries, all signs now point to a future in which Infor loses an IPO in favor of staying private.

“Koch’s decision to take over Infor is a strong confirmation of our product strategy and focus on creating innovative solutions for our customers,” said Samuelson in prepared comments. “As a subsidiary of a $ 110 billion sales company that reinvests 90% of revenue in its operations, we will be in a unique position to drive digital transformation in the markets we serve. We are rapidly expanding our industry-specific CloudSuites and offering customer experiences and results that go far beyond what is standard in business software. ”