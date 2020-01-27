Kobe helicopter had tried to climb to avoid cloud cover paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The coroner’s officers worked to restore the victims. It stays Monday from the hill outside of Los Angeles where the helicopter crashed. Aviation experts say the pilot might become disoriented in the fog.

While the cause of the tragedy is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, some experts asked whether the helicopter should have even been flying. The weather was so foggy that the Los Angeles police and the provincial sheriff’s department had grounded their own helicopters.

The Sikorsky S-76 went down on Sunday morning and killed the retired athlete along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and everyone else on board and scattered debris over an area the size of a soccer field.

Crews recovered three bodies on Sunday and resumed Monday’s effort in the midst of an outpouring of grief and shock around the world over the loss of the big basketball that helped the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles during his brilliant 20-year career lead.

The pilot was identified as Ara Zobayan. Several aviation experts said it is not uncommon for helicopter pilots to receive such permission, although some found it unusual that it would be granted in the airspace as crowded as that above Los Angeles.

But Kurt Deetz, who flew dozens of times in the same helicopter to Bryant, said permission is often granted in the area.

“It happened all the time in the winter months in LA,” Deetz said. “You get fog.”

The helicopter left Santa Ana in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, shortly after 9 am, on its way north and then west. Bryant was supposed to be on his way to his youth sports academy in nearby Thousand Oaks, which organized a basketball tournament on Sunday in which Bryant’s daughter, known as Gigi, participated.

Air traffic controllers noticed poor visibility around Burbank in the north and Van Nuys in the northwest. At one point, the controllers instructed the helicopter to circle around because of other planes in the area before continuing.

The plane crashed in Calabasas, about 48 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, around 9:45 am at around 1,400 feet (426 meters), according to Flightradar24 data. When it hit the ground, it flew at around 184 mph and dropped at a speed of more than 4,000 feet per minute, the data showed.

Randy Waldman, a helicopter flight instructor who teaches at the nearby Nuys airport, said it is likely that the pilot became disoriented in the fog and that the helicopter made a fatal dive.

“It is common in airplanes and helicopters with people with poor vision,” Waldman said. “If you fly visually, if you get caught up in a situation where you can’t see the windshield, the pilot’s and aircraft’s lifespan is maybe 10, 15 seconds, and it happens all the time, and it’s a real shame. “

Waldman said the same with John F. Kennedy Jr. happened when his plane fell from the sky in 1999 at Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“Often someone who does it for a living is put under pressure to take his client where he needs to go,” Waldman said. “They take risks that they might not have to take.”

Bryant had been known since his playing time for taking helicopters instead of braving the notorious shredded traffic in Los Angeles. “I’m not going to LA without the Mamba helicopter,” he joked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in an interview in 2018, referring to his own nickname, Black Mamba.

David Hoeppner, an expert in helicopter design, said he would not fly on helicopters.

“Part of it is the way they certify and design these things,” says Hoeppner, retired professor of engineering at the University of Utah. “But the other part is that helicopter pilots often fly in circumstances where they shouldn’t fly.”

Jerry Kidrick, a retired army colonel who flew helicopters in Iraq and now teaches at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, said the rapid climb and rapid descent from the helicopter suggest that the pilot was disoriented.

When that happens, he said, pilots should immediately switch from visual cues to flying with only the instruments of the machine.

“It’s one of the most dangerous conditions you can find,” Kidrick said. “Your body often tells you something different from what the instruments tell you. You may feel that you are leaning to the left or to the right if you are not. If the pilot is not trained well enough to believe the instruments, you will panic. “

On Sunday, firefighters walked in with medical equipment and hoses, and medical staff ran to the location from a helicopter. About 20 researchers visited the site early on Monday. Los Angeles County medical researcher, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, said it could take at least a few days to restore the remains.

Among the dead in the crash were John Altobelli, 56, for many years head coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team in Southern California; his wife, Keri; and daughter, Alyssa, who played in the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter; and Christina Mauser, a basketball coach for girls at a primary school in Southern California.

Condon reported from New York and Koenig from Dallas. Associated Press writer Brian Melley has also contributed to this story.

Stefanie Dazio, David Koenig and Bernard Condon, The Associated Press