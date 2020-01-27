The pilot of Kobe Bryant’s unfortunate helicopter flew too low to be monitored in the fog, as audio recordings from conversations with air traffic controllers show.

The mist and the response of the pilot and air traffic controller to him were investigated on Monday, when fans, friends and family members of the NBA superstar faced the reality that the charismatic 41-year-old and his 13-year-old daughter were facing each other nine people on board who died.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed into a steep slope outside of the city of Calabasas, California, about 65 km northwest of downtown Los Angeles, ignited a bush fire and scattered debris in an area of ​​1,000 square meters of grassy terrain.

Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in his 20 years, has been known since his game days to fly the helicopter frequently to avoid glacier traffic in the Los Angeles area.

In addition to the Bryants, the crash devastated three other families associated with the Mamba Sports Academy on the way to a girls basketball tournament: a husband and a wife with their 13-year-old daughter; a mother and her 13-year-old daughter; and a basketball coach who was also a mother.

The ninth victim was pilot Ara Zobayan, an experienced former flight instructor who, according to several US media reports, was instrument-approved or qualified to fly in the fog.

Witnesses reported thick fog over the foothills of the helicopter. The fog was so strong that both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department abandoned their helicopter fleets, citing officials, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Air traffic controllers gave the pilot “Special Visual Flight Rules” or permission to fly around Burbank Airport when the weather was not ideal.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official noted that under these conditions, a pilot “does not receive a general or blanket flight permit from the FAA. A pilot is responsible for determining whether flying is safe under current and expected conditions. “

In addition, the pilot apparently requested “flight tracking” or constant tracking by the air traffic controller, but was informed that he was flying too low to be detected by air traffic control radar. It is unclear whether the helicopter pilot heard the comment when he arrived at the end of the doomed flight.

“Two-echo x-rays, you are still too quiet to track a flight at this point,” an air traffic controller told the pilot. This was publicly available audio data from the conversation, which was posted by several aviation websites.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The NTSB has a team of around 20 people on site and investigators were on site Monday to investigate the debris. The team is expected to be on site for a few more days, said NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway. The agency is planning a press conference at 4:00 p.m. PST (0000 GMT).

The traffic noise indicates that the pilot wanted to stay under the clouds to maintain visual contact with the ground and avoid flying with instruments, said Gary Robb, aviation lawyer and author of the book “Helicopter Crash Litigation”.

Robb said it was “certainly possible” that the pilot “flew low enough to get under the cloud cover to cut off the top of the mountain that stretched into the clouds.”

“The dialogue between the pilot and air traffic control makes me believe … he wanted to go deeper and deeper, under the fog and the ceiling, as we call it, and that could have caused him to fly so low that he flew up into the mountain, “said Robb.

The pilot on his shows “was calm and controlled all the time,” said Robb, calling the communication “extremely normal and routine.”

Robb emphasized that the investigators should also consider mechanical failure, although he described the twin-engine Sikorsky turbo helicopter as a “reliable” and “generally safe” aircraft.

FANS IN MOURNING

The grief continued a day after Bryant’s death. After Lakers fans spontaneously built a shrine for Bryant near the Staples Center where he played his home games, fans dropped flowers and Bryant jerseys at Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia, where Bryant played before going to the NBA ,

In New York, the commuters who came out of Penn Station in the early morning stopped for a moment before a giant electronic billboard outside Madison Square Garden was illuminated with Bryant’s picture.

Underground, a sign indicating the Bryant Park subway station near the New York Public Library has been modified by a taped fan labeled “Kobe Bryant Park”. The park is named after the 19th century poet William Cullen Bryant.

The picture quickly spread on social media, attracting a crowd of curious people taking selfies.

