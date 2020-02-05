Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa says she misses her “best friend.”

Kobe Bryant’s sorrowful widow turned to Instagram on Wednesday to place a sincere tribute to him, saying she was missing her “best friend.”

“#Mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️ You may say: “Bonjourno principessa / reina,” wrote Vanessa Bryant in an Instagram post with a photo of the deceased Lakers legend with a relaxed grin.

Later she posted images from an Extra TV interview with Bryant in which he also calls her his best friend.

In the clip Bryant is asked a number of questions about rapid fire, including about his first job and what scares him the most. When asked about who his best friend is, he quickly replies: “My wife.”

Fans responded with an outpouring of love, with an observer who said: “You are sorry for your loss. Heartbreaking. ”The two posts had a total of around 2.5 million likes on Wednesday afternoon.

Vanessa, who had four daughters with Kobe, struggled “to hold it together” in the aftermath of a tragic helicopter crash that killed the big NBA and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter in Calabasas, California, on January 26. family friends have said.

Vanessa married the former Lakers star in 2001. Their three surviving daughters are Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months.

Earlier this week, Vanessa said she was moved by a moment of silence that Bryant received during Sunday night’s Super Bowl competition.

.