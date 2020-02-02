Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, publishes fan art from daughter Gianna who “warmed” her heart

This fan art was a blow to the heart.

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, placed an amazing drawing made of her dead daughter, Gianna – and said it “just warmed my heart.”

“Seeing my baby girl smile and happy again with a basketball 🏀 under her arm, wrapped in a glove just warmed my heart,” wrote Vanessa, 37, on Instagram next to the image of her 13-year-old daughter who died next Sunday next to her basketball legend father in a helicopter crash in California.

“Thanks for this. @_Vivalareina thanks !!” she told artist Reina Koyano, whose image showed a smiling Gigi with a smile around her, dressed in a Lakers coat and a “24” shirt.

“My Gigi.” “Mambacita,” said Vanessa.

The artist placed her image earlier in the week – and then offered it as a free downloadable wallpaper for phones out of “respect” for the Bryants.

“I hope this reminds us all that life is valuable and that the fact that we can wake up a new day every day is a real blessing,” she wrote – and received a “Thanks!” From Vanessa in her post.

It is not the only message from fans that the Bryants will cherish – with the grieving widow asking to send all memorabilia and messages left by fans in the Staples Center, according to CNN.

“We will catalog and box all non-perishable items such as T-shirts, letters, basketballs, other toys, hugs, and we will put them in containers and ship them to Vanessa Bryant and the family,” Staples Center President Lee Zeidman told the network.

.