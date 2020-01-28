Kobe Bryant's last tweet went to LeBron James

Kobe Bryant’s last tweet before his tragic death was a tribute to LeBron James.

The 41-year-old died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning (January 26). The night before, he’d sent James a congratulations tweet.

On Saturday (January 25th), James Bryants overtook all-time NBA standings while playing the striker position for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Push the game forward, @KingJames,” Bryant tweeted. “Respect my brother very much.” He used a muscle emoji and hashtag # 33644 for the number of points James needed to beat his third goal scorer record in NBA history.

Bryant was the second highest-paid NBA player before retiring in April 2016. During his career, he won two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball and five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The cause of the helicopter crash and the subsequent fire is investigated. Nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “GiGi” Marie Onore, died in the crash.