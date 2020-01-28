The recovery of corpses after a helicopter crash that killed US basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, has been found to be “very difficult” by investigators.

Los Angeles County’s sheriff Alex Villanueva said the “rough terrain” of the crash site on the hillside meant that it would take some time for all of the victims’ bodies to be recovered and officially identified.

Nine people on board the helicopter – including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna – died in the crash in Calabasas, about 40 miles outside of Los Angeles, on Sunday.

Mr. Villanueva said: “The coroner … started recovering human remains last night and they are continuing this process for the next few days.

“It’s rough terrain and a very steep hill. In fact, they had to level a road just to get a full-size vehicle to the site, so it’s very difficult.”

LA County Coroner’s Office investigators said they had recovered the first three bodies from the crash site and were looking for more remains.

LA Lakers ‘former star, Bryant, who is considered one of the best basketball players of all time, and Gianna were on their way to a girls’ basketball tournament at a sports academy where he was supposed to train his daughter’s team that day.

Victims of the crash included John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Gianna.

The girl trainer Christina Mauser has also died, her husband confirmed.

The sheriff’s deputies leave on horseback the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others in Calabasas, California. Image: Mark J. Terrill / AP / Press Association Images

Jennifer Homendy of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) appealed to the public to provide photos that could be used to document the local weather conditions at the time of the crash.

But she told reporters that the weather was only one factor in investigating the crash.

“We take a comprehensive look at everything in one study – man, machine and the environment. And the weather is only a small part of it,” said Ms. Homendy.

She described how parts of the plane – part of the fuselage, a piece of the tail, a rotor and other debris – were scattered around an impact crater in which the helicopter slammed into a high grass slope.

“It was a pretty devastating accident scene,” she said.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Department had grounded their own helicopters at the time of Bryant’s plane crash and received a safety warning before the fatal incident.

An audio recording revealed that pilot Ara Zobayan received a message seconds before the helicopter disappeared from the radar that you were too low to fly after that time.

It is understood that the pilot had requested “flight tracking”, which is an American aviation term for radar surveillance.

Mr. Zobayan was described as an “experienced pilot” who had 8,200 flight hours and climbed to avoid a layer of cloud before the helicopter crashed.

The helicopter, which was classified by the United States Aviation Authority (FAA) as a Sikorsky S-76, was found to have crashed at 153 knots, according to the Flightradar24 tracking agency.

After the crash, honors continued to flow in from the sports world and beyond when the NBA canceled the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Basketball star LeBron James, who plays for the LA Lakers, broke his silence on Tuesday about Bryant’s death, saying he was “broken” and cried every time he tried to pay homage to his friend.

He said on Instagram: “I’m not ready yet, but I’m here now. Man, I’m sitting here and trying to write something for this post, but every time I try, I start to cry again, I think I only to you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / fraternity we had!

“I literally didn’t hear your voice until Sunday morning before I left Philly to return to LA. I didn’t think a bit in a million years that this would be the last conversation we would have.”

He added: “I am heartbroken and devastated, my brother! Man, I love you, big brother. My heart goes out to Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue your old man! You mean a lot of all of us #LakerNation. “

On Monday evening, the Empire State Building in New York was lit purple and gold – the colors of the LA Lakers – to honor Bryant.

The Empire State Building in New York City shone in purple and gold in homage to Kobe Bryant’s picture via @EmpireStateBldg on Twitter

The 41-year-old, who spent his entire gaming career with the Lakers, was a five-time NBA championship winner with 18 NBA All-Star selections and two Olympic gold medals.

After retiring in 2016 as the third leading goal scorer in NBA history, the Lakers withdrew the shirt numbers he had worn throughout his career – eight and 24.