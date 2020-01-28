Kobe Bryant's death: reactions from celebrities

Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26).

The 41-year-old NBA icon was one of nine people killed on Sunday morning in the Calabasas, California accident.

Celebrities quickly shared their thoughts, prayers, and favorite memories of the legend.

“I am so sad. My heart and prayers are with the Bryant family and all other families involved.” #KobeBryant #twentyfever #legend, “Candace Cameron Bure tweeted.

“Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An exceptional athlete and a really kind, wonderful man. I send love, prayers, and compassion to his family. To all of his @ NBA family,” wrote Reese Witherspoon.

“#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the mamba. Love and healing for Vanessa and these little girls. God, that’s just the worst,” Mindy Kaling tweeted.

“Like everyone else, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.” Ellen shared

See more celebrity reactions below.