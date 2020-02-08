Kobe Bryant’s death: No engine damage from helicopter crash, says a preliminary NTSB report

LOS ANGELES – A preliminary report released on Friday says there are no signs of an engine failure from the helicopter crash that left Kobe Bryant and eight others dead in the past month, but officials still don’t know what caused the crash ,

Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be honored at the Staples Center Memorial Service on February 24

According to the NTSB report, the two engines show no signs of catastrophic internal failure.

According to the investigators, the motors and rotors had been working at the time of the impact since a branch was felled at the crash site.

The report says that after reaching a certain altitude above freeway 101, the helicopter made a left turn and then started a decent trip at 184 miles an hour and turned left.

A witness informed the NTSB that the helicopter was flying back and forth through the fog before plunging directly into the slope. The witness said he saw the helicopter for about 1 to 2 seconds before it reached the hill.

The aircraft did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System, which signals when an aircraft is in danger of hitting the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be prescribed for helicopters, but the FAA only requires it for air ambulances.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in the helicopter crash on January 26. The group flew to a girls basketball tournament at Bryants Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna’s team was trained by Bryant and played in the tournament.

A public memorial to baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held at the Anaheim Angel Stadium on February 10. Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton were also killed in the crash.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.