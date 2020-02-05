Kobe Bryant’s books are rising in popularity paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

February 6, 2020

Books made by the content company of Kobe Bryant have risen enormously in the days following the death of the basketball legend in a helicopter crash.

A trio of books made by Bryant’s Granity Studios will occupy the top three places on the middle class hardcover section of the New York Times bestseller list for February 16. “Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof” will be number 1 on its list, followed by “Legacy And The Queen” and “The Wizenard: Training Camp.”

All three books are written for children between 10 and 14 years old. Bryant, in an interview with The Associated Press in 2018, said his mission for the books was: “to combine education and inspiration and build around the concepts of what children go through when they practice a sport. “

Another book by Bryant, “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” has also reached number 1 in Amazon’s non-fiction sales charts this week. Bryant released that book in 2018, the same year that he won an Academy Award in the best animated shorts for his ode to the game called “Dear Basketball.”