Kobe Bryant: Vanessa Bryant likes “every commemoration” about Kobe, the report says

A new report suggested that Vanessa Bryant has been relocated by “every monument” around the world that has acted as a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

What happened: A number of memorials have been created for Kobe Bryant since he died in a helicopter crash with his daughter on board at the end of January. Seven others also died in the crash.

Now: Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, reportedly feels that “every monument means something to her.” Every memorial is important ‘, per People magazine.

What’s next: The bodies of Kobe and Gianna Bryant have recently been returned to the family. Several reports suggest that a funeral announcement might be coming soon.