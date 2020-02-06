Kobe Bryant: Vanessa Bryant likes “every commemoration” about Kobe, the report says

A new report suggested that Vanessa Bryant has been relocated by “every monument” around the world that has acted as a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
What happened: A number of memorials have been created for Kobe Bryant since he died in a helicopter crash with his daughter on board at the end of January. Seven others also died in the crash.
Now: Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, reportedly feels that “every monument means something to her.” Every memorial is important ‘, per People magazine.
What’s next: The bodies of Kobe and Gianna Bryant have recently been returned to the family. Several reports suggest that a funeral announcement might be coming soon.
-
MEAWW said: “The news may mean that a memorial service for Kobe, which has seen several unforeseen delays so far, can finally go ahead. Sources with knowledge of the situation had raised the hope that a commemoration could take place just last week. “
- Mayor Eric Garcetti from Los Angeles told USA Today: “We have not yet completed that date, but we have spoken with the Lakers every day, and especially with (the widow of Bryant, Vanessa).”