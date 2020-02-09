Kobe Bryant tribute: Usain Bolt explains why he is a #GirlDad

Usain Bolt recently opened for NBC Sports about Kobe Bryant and how the deceased Los Angeles legend taught Lakers Bolt how to become a better father.
What did Usain Bolt say about Kobe Bryant?
- Bolt told NBC Sports that he always wanted to have a son to follow the legacy. But he said the ESPN tribute to Kobe Bryant – in which ESPN anchor Elle Duncan spoke about Bryant’s pride in being a “#Girldad” – encouraged Bolt to have a daughter.
- Bolt: “I could see in his eyes how much he loved his girls,” said Bolt. “I would really like to have that feeling.”
NBC Sports said: “Bryant’s premature death struck Bolt hard. Bolt drove when he heard the news and stopped immediately. He completely stopped checking social media. He tried to watch Lakers tribute, but changed the channel after five minutes because he tore up. “
- Bolt said he had met Kobe Bryant three times. Bryant stopped talking to Bolt to advise his daughters, according to NBC Sports.
- Bolt: “I would not say that I was dedicated as Kobe, but when I participated, I went outside, whatever was going on and was focused.”
What was the #GirlDad tribute about?
- Elle Duncan from ESPN talked about her special relationship with Kobe Bryant at SportsCenter and said she asked Bryant how to raise daughters, according to Deseret News.
- Duncan: “He said,” Be thankful that you have received that gift, because girls are great. ” His third daughter, Bianca, was about one and a half years old at the time, so I asked if he wanted more children and he said his wife Vanessa really wanted to try it again for a boy, but was joked that it was another I was like: “Four girls, are you kidding, what would you think, how would you feel? Without hesitation, he said,” I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl father. “”
- Duncan: “When it came to sports, he said his eldest daughter was an accomplished volleyball player and the youngest a toddler, so TBD. But the middle one, he said, the middle one was a monster – she’s a beast. She is better than I was at her age. She has it. “
- Duncan: “When I think about this tragedy and the half hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I assume that the only small consolation for me is knowing that he died while he did what he loved most – a father to be. Being a girl father. “