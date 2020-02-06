Kobe Bryant Public Memorial Set for Staples Center in Los Angeles

A memorial service for Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of the helicopter crash on January 26 takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, “the house that Kobe built” on February 24.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed that the date of the public monument combines the jersey numbers that Gianna (2) and Kobe (24) wear.

The Staples Center previously organized the public memorials for Michael Jackson in 2009 and Nipsey Hussle in April 2019. The public memorial was arranged after the Lakers organization had discussed it with Bryant’s widow, Vanessa; no other details about the event were disclosed at the time of printing.

Entertainment Tonight reports that while officials argued to hold the memorial at a location with greater capacity – like any of the football stadiums in the Los Angeles area – they felt it was important to re-honor Bryant on his home field; prior to Lakers’ first game since Bryant’s death, the team paid tribute to the basketball legend.

Los Angeles Times adds that due to a planned February 24 Los Angeles Clippers game at the Staples Center, no procession will take place to ensure that the NBA game starts as planned. The public memorial also falls between a few Lakers home games on February 23 and 25.

“There will definitely be a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only of him, but also to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all the other families that were there,” Mayor Eric Garcetti promised earlier. “I think a message I’d say is that this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about about someone who was so much more than just how he stood on the field. “