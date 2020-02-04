Kobe Bryant: Peyton Manning gives heart-warming speech at the NFL Honors event

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning honored Kobe Bryant during the NFL Honors show on Saturday night, Mashable reports.

What happened: Mannings spoke at the NFL Honors event, where he spoke about Bryant’s legacy and his first interaction with Bryant, according to the Indy Star.

Manning called Bryant’s death and his determination to succeed too.

Manning: “I was lucky to call Kobe my friend. Our careers overlap almost identically. “

"I was lucky to call Kobe my friend. Our careers overlap almost identically. " Manning: "I remember meeting him for the first time in Lakers' dressing room in 1999."

"I remember meeting him for the first time in Lakers' dressing room in 1999." Manning: "We immediately recognized mutual appreciation for what was needed to do our job well. His sport was different, but the way Kobe prepared himself, the way he analyzed the game, was very familiar. "

Larger whole: Manning wasn’t the only one who honored Bryant in the Super Bowl. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira also supported Bryant during the rest time show, according to CNN.