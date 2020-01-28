Kobe Bryant: NTSB reveals final moments before helicopter crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released new details about what happened before the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna crashed, reports CNN.

What happened: The final transmission revealed that the helicopter pilot told traffic control that he was climbing higher to avoid the misty clouds. Air traffic control asked the pilot what he planned to do. The pilot did not respond, according to CNN.

Last contact was made at 9:45 a.m. (Pacific time) on Sunday.

Radar information showed that the helicopter climbed to 2,300 feet before making a left turn, according to CNN.

The impact of the crash destroyed the helicopter in several pieces. The debris field filled 500 to 600 feet of land.

NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy told CNN, “There is (an) impact area on one of the hills and a piece of the tail is down the hill, to the side left of the hill. The fuselage is on the other side of this hill, then the main rotor is about 100 meters beyond. “

The NTSB is still investigating the accident.

Another take: Robert Ditchey, a longtime airplane pilot, wondered why the helicopter would still fly after the local Los Angeles police department decided not to fly its helicopters, according to USA Today.

Ditchey: “The weather is not good enough for the police to steal. Why should Kobe do it? ”

Yes, but: The pilot, Ara Zobayan, has received clearance to fly in foggy weather, reports NBC News.

A bigger picture: Much of the NBA world reacted to Bryant’s death. Utah jazz stars past and present – from Karl Malone to Donovan Mitchell – also weighed in, according to Deseret News