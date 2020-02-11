Kobe Bryant: New great white shark named after the legend of Los Angeles Lakers

CNN reports that a group of shark experts named a great white shark after the late Kobe Bryant.
What happened?
- Shark experts named a great white man after Bryant, who was reportedly interested in the animal.
- The experts found a new shark in the Pacific near Guadalupe Island, Mexico. This is a fairly common place of great white sharks, according to CNN.
- The shark is young and new in the area. The Marine Conservation Science Institute identifies each shark and keeps records.
- The MCSI: We have reassigned shark 24 in our White Shark Photo ID database in Guadalupe. In honor and memory of Kobe Bryant we have put a brand new shark in the # 24 spot and this “Kobe Bryant!” Called.
Why did they decide to call the shark Kobe Bryant
- The photographer who takes the first photo of the shark can give the animal a name. Several only have numbers as names, according to CNN.
- The new shark was called No. 24, which was Kobe Bryant’s number.
- The photographer – Martin Graf – also brought Kobe Bryant into a shark cage in 2013.
The history of Kobe Bryant with sharks
- Graf, who works for Shark Diver, told FTW Outdoors that Bryant enjoyed sharks up close.
- Grave: “It was nice to have a conversation with him that had nothing to do with basketball or that he was famous. Just a few guys who talk about sharks. “