Kobe Bryant: New great white shark named after the legend of Los Angeles Lakers

By
Gwen Olson
-
12
CNN reports that a group of shark experts named a great white shark after the late Kobe Bryant.

What happened?

  • Shark experts named a great white man after Bryant, who was reportedly interested in the animal.
  • The experts found a new shark in the Pacific near Guadalupe Island, Mexico. This is a fairly common place of great white sharks, according to CNN.
  • The shark is young and new in the area. The Marine Conservation Science Institute identifies each shark and keeps records.
  • The MCSI: We have reassigned shark 24 in our White Shark Photo ID database in Guadalupe. In honor and memory of Kobe Bryant we have put a brand new shark in the # 24 spot and this “Kobe Bryant!” Called.

Why did they decide to call the shark Kobe Bryant

  • The photographer who takes the first photo of the shark can give the animal a name. Several only have numbers as names, according to CNN.
  • The new shark was called No. 24, which was Kobe Bryant’s number.
  • The photographer – Martin Graf – also brought Kobe Bryant into a shark cage in 2013.

The history of Kobe Bryant with sharks

  • Graf, who works for Shark Diver, told FTW Outdoors that Bryant enjoyed sharks up close.
  • Grave: “It was nice to have a conversation with him that had nothing to do with basketball or that he was famous. Just a few guys who talk about sharks. “