LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Bianka Bella Bryant attend the retirement ceremony of Kobe Bryant during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images)

The legacy that Kobe Bryant left behind after his tragic death last Sunday is immeasurable. As each day passes, more and more friends and fans of Bryant share their memories of the basketball phenomenon. But they don’t just exchange stories about his performance on the field. Instead, we hear about what an incredible person Bryant was – as a friend, mentor, and father. For example, in a segment broadcast by ESPN, SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan reflected a conversation she had with Bryant when she was eight months pregnant with her own daughter.

“I asked him for advice on raising girls because he saw that he was quite famous there at the time, and he said, just be thankful that you received that gift because girls are great,” Duncan said.

“His third daughter, Bianka, was about a year and a half old at the time, so I asked if he wanted more children, and he said his wife, Vanessa, really wanted to try it again for a boy, but kind of joking about it being another would be a girl, “she went on. “And I was like:” Four girls, are you kidding? What would you think? How would you feel? “And without hesitation, he said,” I would have five more girls if I could. I am a ‘girl father’. “

That was not the first or last time that Bryant was lyrical about a ‘girl father’. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel doing his rounds on the internet, we see the NBA legend stumbling across his four daughters.

“I love my girls, man,” said the former NBA star. “It’s great … my wife wants a boy more than me.”

Duncan’s ESPN tribute further described how Bryant would talk about his children and their achievements – especially Gianna, 13, who also died in the helicopter accident.

“When it came to sports, he said his eldest daughter was an accomplished volleyball player and the youngest was a toddler, so TBD,” Duncan said. “But the middle one,” he said, “the middle one,” was a monster. She’s a beast. She is better than I was at her age. She has it. “The middle one, of course, was Gigi.”

Bryant and his daughter, along with seven other passengers, were reportedly on their way to a girls’ basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy, which helped launch Bryant in 2018, at Thousands Oaks when the helicopter crash occurred.

“When I think about this tragedy and the half hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I think it’s the only small consolation for me to know that he died while he did what he loved most: a father “said Duncan. “To be a ‘girl father’.”

