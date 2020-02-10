Kobe Bryant honored during the 2020 Academy Awards broadcast

The 2020 Oscars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after his tragic death.

On Sunday (February 9), the 92nd annual Academy Awards honored the late NBA star after he and eight other people, including his 13-year-old Gianna, died in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on January 26.

Billie Eilish and her brother sang a beautiful cover of the Beatles song ‘Yesterday’ during the in memoriam part of the show. The Academy showed a photo of Bryant at the 2018 Oscars in addition to the quote: “Life is too short to get stuck and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going.”

Prior to the show, Eilish thought about the tribute of the ceremony during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“When we were in rehearsal and they ran what is going to play, every time I see his face, I like:” What?! “She said. “It’s so weird. It makes no sense (that he’s gone).”

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Ruper Toliver, director and producer of Hair Love, also gave the basketball legend a quick shout during their acceptance speech after winning the best animation film.

“This prize is dedicated to Kobe Bryant,” said Cherry. “May we all have a second act, as wonderful as it was.”

Two years ago Bryant won a prize in the same category for his animated film Dear Basketball.

Film director Spike Lee also honored the late basketball icon on the red carpet of the Academy Awards, where he wore an adapted purple and gold suit – the Lakers colors – embroidered with the number “24”, the Bryant player number.

Last month, Alicia Keys also paid tribute to Bryant in a sincere speech at the Grammy 2020.

“Here we are together on the biggest night of music and we celebrate our artists doing the best,” she began, “but to be honest, we all felt weird sadness at the moment, because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole world lost a hero, and we stand here literally, saddened, in the house that Kobe Bryant built. “

“Right now, Kobe and his family and all those who are tragically lost today are in our minds, in our hearts, in our prayers, they are in this building,” the musician continued. “I would like everyone to take the time to keep them in you and share our strength and support with their families.”

“I know how much Kobe loved music,” Keys added, “so we have to make this a celebration in his honor.”

