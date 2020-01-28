Kobe Bryant, Gianna visited Orange County church, made communion before crash

ABC-7 reports that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, visited their church and made communion Sunday hours before the helicopter flight that cost them their lives.

What is going on: Father Steve Sallot, a Eucharistic priest at Notre Dame Reine des Anges church where Bryant and his family went to church, told ABC-7 that he had seen Bryant a few hours before the last crash.

Kobe and Gianna visited the church where they fellowship.

Father Sallot: “He was here before the 7 am mass and it is our first mass of the day. So obviously he would have been in the prayer chapel before that and he left about 10 to 7. ”

“He was here before the 7 am mass and it is our first mass of the day. So obviously he would have been in the prayer chapel before that and he left about 10 to 7. ” The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. PT.

Church members gathered Monday to pray for Bryant.

More details: Bryant visited the church regularly. His colleagues reflected on him during interviews with NBC Los Angeles.

Parish priest Rosemary Egkan: “We will miss him – his spirit, his joy, his smile.”

“We will miss him – his spirit, his joy, his smile.” Julie Hermes said he spent time with his children in church. “He showered them with cupcakes, and put them in car seats and wrapped them up with such care.”

said he spent time with his children in church. “He showered them with cupcakes, and put them in car seats and wrapped them up with such care.” Heny Russell: “When I give him fellowship, I have to put my arms and feet like that so I can reach him.”

Final thoughts: Bishop Timothy Freyer said that Kobe spent much of his time “behind the church so that his presence would not distract people from focusing on the presence of Christ.”