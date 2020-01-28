Kobe Bryant, Gianna visited Orange County church, made communion before crash

ABC-7 reports that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, visited their church and made communion Sunday hours before the helicopter flight that cost them their lives.
What is going on: Father Steve Sallot, a Eucharistic priest at Notre Dame Reine des Anges church where Bryant and his family went to church, told ABC-7 that he had seen Bryant a few hours before the last crash.
- Kobe and Gianna visited the church where they fellowship.
- Father Sallot: “He was here before the 7 am mass and it is our first mass of the day. So obviously he would have been in the prayer chapel before that and he left about 10 to 7. ”
- The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. PT.
- Church members gathered Monday to pray for Bryant.
More details: Bryant visited the church regularly. His colleagues reflected on him during interviews with NBC Los Angeles.
- Parish priest Rosemary Egkan: “We will miss him – his spirit, his joy, his smile.”
- Julie Hermes said he spent time with his children in church. “He showered them with cupcakes, and put them in car seats and wrapped them up with such care.”
- Heny Russell: “When I give him fellowship, I have to put my arms and feet like that so I can reach him.”
Final thoughts: Bishop Timothy Freyer said that Kobe spent much of his time “behind the church so that his presence would not distract people from focusing on the presence of Christ.”
- Bishop Freyer: “Please join me in praying for the victims. May God grant peace to their loved ones and give them comfort in these difficult times. “