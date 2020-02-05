Kobe Bryant: Funeral home honors Kobe and daughter Gianna

A funeral home in Ohio enabled residents and sports fans to honor the deceased Kobe Bryant this week with a huge tribute and service, according to WDTN-TV.
What is going on: The funeral home in Kettering, Ohio, was allowed to sign a book in memory of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter accident in January.
- The Routsong Funeral Home holds the book at the funeral home before it is given to the Bryant family, WDTN-TV said.
- People can still sign the book on Wednesday, February 5 and Thursday, February 6, reports WHIO.
Not only: According to the Affinity Memorial Chapel in Columbus, Ohio, people there could also express their respect, according to WSYX / WTTE.
- Owner Lori Diaz said that people came to the funeral home.
- Lori Diaz: “Everyone just wanted to do something and I think that’s what people could do today.”
Larger whole: The bodies of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant – along with the seven others who died in the crash – were sent back to their families this week, according to CNN.
MEAWW said: “The news could mean that a memorial service for Kobe, which has seen several unforeseen delays so far, can finally go ahead. Sources with knowledge of the situation had raised the hope that a commemoration could take place just last week. “
- Mayor Eric Garcetti from Los Angeles told USA Today: “We have not yet completed that date, but we have spoken with the Lakers every day, and especially with (the widow of Bryant, Vanessa).”