Kobe Bryant: Funeral home honors Kobe and daughter Gianna

A funeral home in Ohio enabled residents and sports fans to honor the deceased Kobe Bryant this week with a huge tribute and service, according to WDTN-TV.

What is going on: The funeral home in Kettering, Ohio, was allowed to sign a book in memory of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter accident in January.

The Routsong Funeral Home holds the book at the funeral home before it is given to the Bryant family, WDTN-TV said.

People can still sign the book on Wednesday, February 5 and Thursday, February 6, reports WHIO.

Not only: According to the Affinity Memorial Chapel in Columbus, Ohio, people there could also express their respect, according to WSYX / WTTE.

Owner Lori Diaz said that people came to the funeral home.

Lori Diaz: “Everyone just wanted to do something and I think that’s what people could do today.”

Larger whole: The bodies of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant – along with the seven others who died in the crash – were sent back to their families this week, according to CNN.