Kobe Bryant Crash victim families are filing lawsuits against a helicopter company

The families of the four victims who died in the tragic crash of the helicopter Kobe Bryant followed the leadership of Vanessa Bryant and also filed unlawful actions against the helicopter company.

The surviving members of the Altobelli and Mauser families claimed that Island Express Helicopters had neglected and carelessly violated its obligation to reasonably own, rent, manage, maintain, inspect, entrust, rent and operate the helicopter in question.

Do you want the first 5 of the day to be delivered directly to your inbox before you wake up? Subscribe to the Fame10 Top 5 newsletter and get 5 updates every morning!

Both families are looking for unspecified damage for the suffering caused by the accident.

Vanessa earlier filed a lawsuit against a helicopter company in February. According to court documents, she claimed that the pilot could not properly monitor and evaluate the weather before take-off, did not obtain correct weather data before the flight, canceled the flight when the pilot knew the clouds, failed to maintain control of the helicopter, and failed to avoid “natural obstacles”.

The devastating accident claimed the lives of Kobe, his daughter Gianna; Gianno’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester; Alysses’ parents, John Altobelli and Keri Altobelli; Payton’s mother, Sarah Chester; Team coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Zobayan.

On January 29, the Coroner Doctors Department in Los Angeles announced that after “continuous DNA testing and analysis”, all passengers and the pilot were bluntly traumatic, and the passage was certified as an accident.

Kobe and Gianna survived Vanessa and the couple’s children: Natalia, Bianka and Capri.