Kobe Bryant crash: new photo shows helicopter flying into the fog a little earlier

A new image released by the National Transportation Safety Board showed the Kobe Bryant helicopter disappeared into the fog just before the tragic crash killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

What happened?

The picture shows the helicopter that disappears in the fog.

The image became known on Friday after the NTSB had issued a preliminary report on the helicopter crash of Kobe Bryant.

Business Insider said, “The report presented evidence that the helicopter’s engine did not fail, reinforcing the theory that the pilot crashed after being confused in poor visibility.”

What did the NTSB report say?

According to The New York Times, the helicopter was traveling at 184 miles per hour and forged its way through fog until it crashed.

The wreck came approximately 127 feet from the collision point.

As I wrote earlier, the report showed that there was probably no engine failure in the helicopter before the crash.

The NTSB report said: “The cockpit was very fragmented. The instrument panel was destroyed and most of the instruments were moved from their panel supports. Flight controls were fragmented and fire damaged. “

What’s next: