The late NBA star Kobe Bryant was known to use quite a few helicopters to explore Los Angeles, but he and his wife Vanessa Bryant made a point of never flying together.

“He and Vanessa had a deal that they would never fly together on a helicopter,” a source told PEOPLE.

Bryant, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people during the helicopter crash on Sunday, is survived by Vanessa and their daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

The 41-year-old former NBA player and his daughter were on their way to a basketball game for young people at the time of the crash, according to ESPN.

The source also revealed to MENSEN that Bryant was flying ‘alone’ in helicopters with pilot Ara Zoabyan, who was also in the helicopter crash.

In the past, Bryant shared that he started using helicopters while still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers as a way to spend more time with his family and spend less time in the notorious traffic of LA.

“I was in traffic and I went missing as a school play,” he told Alex Rodriguez in 2018. “I had to think of a way that I could still train and focus on the craft, but still couldn’t compromise with the family time. “

“So then I looked into helicopters to be able to come back in 15 minutes and then it started,” added Bryant.

In an interview in November 2019 with the Sunday newspaper of Maria Shriver, Bryant said that of all his countless achievements in life, father was his number one.

“Being a father is what I am most proud of in this world; it is my greatest achievement, “he said.” I have learned so much, but perhaps the most profound was the fierce, unconditional love you have for your children as you get older. I have been blessed to have had that experience four times now and there is nothing more powerful in this world. “

“One of the biggest things he looked forward to after retiring from the NBA [in 2016] was to spend more time with his family,” a friend close to the family told MENSEN. “He was a very practical father and, like any other father, he saw such a beautiful future for all his daughters.”

The same source added: “He was so proud to see that they not only followed him and Vanessa, but also grew into theirs. He had a special relationship with each of his daughters. “

Derek Jeter wrote an emotional tribute about his friend for the Players’ Tribune on Sunday, pointing out that Bryant preferred to talk about his family rather than his career.

“All I ever had to know about Kobe Bryant was this: that during our friendship, the most meaningful conversations we had – they were always about family,” Jeter wrote.

“Here was this guy who was gifted like an athlete, obsessed with being a champion, known as an absolute killer with a ball in his hands,” the retired basketball player continued. “And when I could spend time with him? He didn’t really talk about that. He cared much more about a husband for Vanessa and a father for his girls. He loved his family – he used to be his family. That is what was important. And that is the Kobe that I will remember. “

Thoughts are with all families of the victims of the helicopter crash on Sunday.