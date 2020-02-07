Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be honored at the Staples Center Memorial Service on February 24, ESPN reports

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES – The life of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be celebrated at a memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, ESPN reported Thursday.

The date of the monument is of particular importance and reflects the basketball numbers that the NBA icon and his 13-year-old daughter wear. Gianna Bryant’s jersey was retired on Thursday by her alma mater, the Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar.

According to ESPN, the morning memorial was planned after coordination between the Los Angeles Police Department, city officials, and the Clippers organization. The Clippers will play the grizzlies in the arena that evening.

Kobe is honored by Mariachis with the emotional portrayal of ‘Amor Eterno’ in front of the Staples Center

Kobe Bryant and Gianna were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26. At the time of the incident, they were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks to play Gianna’s team game.

The Staples Center has recently staged memorials celebrating the lives of musicians Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson.

