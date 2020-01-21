Robert Irwin, son of the late “crocodile hunter” Steve Irwin, and his family – mother Terri and sister Bindi – are “absolutely broken” about the forest fires that destroy parts of Australia. Koalas are currently classified as endangered, but Terri Irwin says they may need to be classified as endangered after these fires.

The 16-year-old was angry when he talked about the destruction in Australia and the effects on the animals.

“(Animals are hit by cars and attacked by pets, so there’s a terrible nudging effect,” he said. “We see all kinds of injuries.”

Robert went on to say that the forest fires put both animals and humans at risk of “inhaling smoke and burns”. He added that animals have “landed in areas where they are not supposed to escape the terrible conditions”.

“It is definitely an ongoing problem and we are just trying our best to help in every way we can,” said Robert. “It’s a pretty difficult situation. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

Terri talks about koalas

Terri Irwin, Steve’s wife, complained that when they tried to escape forest fires, koalas often climb trees because it made them feel safe. And that’s what causes their injuries and deaths.

“With a hot fire, the eucalyptus trees have so much oil in their leaves that they ignite and actually explode,” she said. “So there are few ways to treat koalas and help them because they are basically burned.”

Robert’s older sister Bindi said that her family at the Australia Zoo, which the famous family owns and operates, was “busier than ever”. She also said that her family had treated over 90,000 animals because of the injuries sustained by the fires.

A big thank you to all of you for your support of the Australian wildlife in this devastating crisis. Follow the link in @ AnimalPlanets Tweet to fund protection and medication for the treated fruit bats and koalas: https://t.co/HyyK98E8x6

– Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) January 7, 2020

“I wanted to let you know we’re safe,” Bindi told her followers. “There are no fires near @AustraliaZoo or our nature reserves.”

Hugh Jackman praises the Irwin family

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman thanked Instagram earlier this month to thank the Irwin family for everything they did for Australia during this difficult time.

“Address the late Steve Irwin family – Terri, Bindi and Robert – and everyone at the Australia Zoo for their extraordinary efforts to save the Australian wildlife,” wrote Jackman.

Please keep the people and animals of Australia in your thoughts and prayers!