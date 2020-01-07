Koala clothing designed by Ottawa generates $ 15K for Aussie assistance in case of a natural fire

Loading...

Koreena King and Ross Wilson in their home in the Rockcliffe area. They started raising money – $ 15,000 since Friday – for emergency relief in Australia.

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

When Ross Wilson scribbled a sketch of a koala bear on Friday night, he had no idea of ​​the impact it would have halfway through the world.

Wilson is an Ottawa hairdresser who has become a philanthropist and who in recent years has defended a number of causes such as free hairstyles for the homeless, programs for children with cancer, planting trees, animal welfare and the preservation of the Amazon rainforest. It was his hope that he could sell clothing with his koala design and raise $ 5,000 for various GoFundMe projects to alleviate the Australian forest fires that so far have claimed the lives of at least 25 people and an estimated half a billion other animals.

By Monday morning, it was surprising that Wilson discovered that he had tripled those expectations within 48 hours, raised $ 15,000, and left him and his wife, makeup artist, and cosmetic tattoo artist Koreena King to find out which GoFundMe campaigns to support.

“I put this little koala on a pair of T-shirts and some clothes and thought I’d give it a try,” he says. “I know I don’t have a lot of (social media) followers, I’m not bad; I’m just a man and his wife who really want to give something back but don’t know how.”

The clothing line is called Puff Puff Plant Canada, which Wilson set up after he moved from Vancouver to Ottawa in 2018. The idea was that the profit would go to Trees Canada for planting trees, which was shortly afterwards extended with protection against the Amazon forest and, last week, forest fires in Australia. He says they sold out their first set of koala clothes quickly, but ordered more and are considering other designs.

“We weren’t expecting this kind of love and support, but we’re working hard to get more in stock so we can continue fundraising because, clearly, $ 15,000 raised in less than 48 hours shows that people really want to give to this fundraiser and to Australia. “

The koala bear tuque design by Ross Wilson.

Thanks to Ross Wilson

Wilson, who was a co-founder of the Human Barber School last year, a four-week program to teach the basics of hairdressing, also emphasizes that all the money raised goes to the needy in Australia.

“This is not profit-oriented at all. One hundred percent of the profit will finance projects in Australia. “

King adds that instead of donating all proceeds to one organization, they want to spread the wealth over smaller projects.

“We are trying to look for organizations that are not being discussed, the more mother and pop organizations,” she says. “I scrolled through GoFundMe and Instagram to find individual causes.

“We are huge in animal adoption,” she adds, “so our passions are definitely being pulled in that direction.”

A specific GoFundMe fundraiser identified by Wilson and King are Kempsey Fires – Vet Fees for Wounded Animals, to which they donated $ 2000 on Monday. They also identified two others – Bushfire / Drought – Farm Animal Rescue & Support and the Animal Welfare League of New South Wales – as potential recipients.

Wilson says that smart investment in companies such as bitcoin and as a day trader has given him the freedom to participate in such philanthropy. He tries to live life under the motto ‘memories, not money’.

“When everything is said and done, a hole in the ground is the same for a rich man and a poor man. When I’m on my deathbed, I want to be able to say, “I did pretty well.”

Visit puffpuffplant.com for more information.

bdeachman@postmedia.com

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Due to a supply shortage, house prices in Ottawa will increase by 9% in 2019

OC Transpo for safety evaluation of Transitway stations

Medically assisted deaths are a growing favor for organ donation in Ontario