No Time To Die star Daniel Craig said he would return to the world of Knives Out to see a sequel to the crime film.

Craig received a Golden Globe nomination for his appearance as Benoit Blanc, a private investigator investigating the death of a rich novelist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter and director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is currently developing a sequel in which Blanc will investigate another murder case.

When asked if he would like to return to the role, Craig said yes.

“Sure. I would be overjoyed. I mean I would do anything for Rian. If he writes something I will do it. Of course I will. Why shouldn’t I? I had a lot of fun doing it,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“You want that every time, it should work. It rarely happens, but it does in this film, and how nice is that? “

The film, released in November 2019, has earned over $ 275 million worldwide with a production budget of only $ 40 million at the time of release.

The star-studded cast included greats like Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Katherine Langford (13 reasons why), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water) and Lakeith Stanfield (Go Out).

Johnson has expressed interest in turning Blanc’s large-screen exams into a series like Agatha Christie’s Poirot, which means that a sequel other than Craig would likely involve a completely new cast.

Knives Out will be released on Monday, March 30th, 2020 on DVD and Blu-ray