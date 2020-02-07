‘Knives Out’ continuation in the works at Lionsgate

Looks like another case for Detective Benoit Blanc.

On Thursday, Lionsgate announced a sequel to Knives Out, the popular whodunit ensemble last fall. CEO Jon Feltheimer told investors and journalists about a quarterly profit that the project was officially under development – and confirmed the reported interest of writer-director Rian Johnson in an Agatha Christie-like anthology.

A release date was not specified, although Feltheimer hinted that the “2022 slate from the company will be one of our most exciting ever.” (In particular, John Wick 4 is also under development in the studio.)

In January, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter, among others, that he wanted to expand the universe created in the first film, with Daniel Craig detective Benoit Blanc as potential franchisee. That said, he doesn’t want to call the project a “follow-up.”

“I have never really been interested in doing a sequel, but this, the idea of ​​doing more with Daniel as his character, is not a sequel,” Johnson said in an interview with Uproxx. “It just comes with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, all new cast, all new mechanics of the attraction of a mystery and everything. It would be great.”

Based on that, it seems unlikely that the public will see Marta Carbrera, the Thrombeys or the Drysdales again. What talent returns on screen for the second episode is unclear, although Craig has reportedly shown interest and an argument for Detective Elliot from Lakeith Stanfield could be made.

Do we get a sweater all over the world? A new mug to be desired? Any explanation of what dimension the accent came from Blanc?! Time will tell.

