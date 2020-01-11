Knights expect to fight in an optimistic, 'all-in' Western conference

Loading...

Half of the OHL Western Conference teams think they can win.

The other five believe they are good enough to make the playoffs.

That’s why nobody on this side of the competition has chosen to sell their best players. It was pretty much a stand-pat collective that is unique in the junior hockey ranks.

“The west is wide open, more than I have seen,” said GM GM Hunter in London. “That’s the problem (trying to close deals). Everyone was so close and that’s what it’s all about.”

Saginaw, which the knights face on Saturday, is clearly in the driver’s seat. They closed a blockbuster with Barrie for the first overall pick Ryan Ryan 2017, whose older brother Nick went to Guelph and led the Storm to the league title last spring (and was called playoff MVP).

Unlike the Spirit, the knights did not have the means to be in the race for the services of the 18-year-old Hurricane first-rounder.

“We talked to them (the Colts), but there was nothing concrete,” Hunter said.

The London Knights presented Team Canada members plaques in recognition of their gold medal at the World Junior Tournament prior to their match against the Barrie Colts in London, Ont. on Friday, January 10, 2020. L TO R Connor McMichael, Dale Hunter (coach), Liam Foudy, Mark Hunter (GM), Chris Maton (equipment manager) and Bob Martin (head of security). Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

London Knights ahead Luke Evangelista offense Barrie Colts goalie Arturs Silvos during their game at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

London Knight Liam Foudy duels with Barrie Colt Luke Bignell during their match at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

London Knight Nathan Dunkley tries to tip the puck past Barrie Colts defender Ian Lemieux and keeper Arturs Silvo during their match at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

The knights had already strengthened their age talent with defender Markus Phillips and Jason Willms. They quietly ended the deadline by supplementing third and fifth round picks in moving rookie defenseman Avery Winslow to North Bay, where he gets more chances for ice age.

“We didn’t lose many choices (in the three moves),” Hunter said. “We have not given up on our young talent. It will be all right. “

Would they like to have another major scorer to complete Connor McMichael?

They believe that Willms and Liam Foudy can deliver top production in the second half.

And the only possible upgrade in the net would have been Guelph’s Nico Daws, and Storm GM / coach George Burnett chose not to move him.

“I think we have a very good team with a good character,” Hunter said. “Everyone must do their job and take responsibility. There is a lot of parity in the competition, so every game will be tough, but that’s what it’s all about.

“Only time will tell (if it is a contender). That’s why you play the games. It’s up to them (the players).”

WELCOME BACK: The knights honored their six golden world medal winners – McMichael, Liam Foudy, Dale and Mark Hunter, equipment manager Chris Maton and security liaison officer Bob Martin. McMichael had five goals, including a crucial one of his shin that set the comeback against the Russians in the final, and Foudy was selected as one of Canada’s top three players in the tournament. They were big difference makers. That also applied to the leadership of the Hunters in achieving the main attackers Alexis Lafreniere and Barrett Hayton after the injury on the ice after the tournament. If those two notable points did not play in the gold medal game, Canada would not beat the Russians. The believers in London also had the opportunity to greet Josh Nelson four years in advance, traded to Barrie on Thursday in the Jason Willms deal. The 20-year-old was a great teammate and active in the community. He also scored a number of major goals for London over the years and was an expert penalty killer.

WILLMS TO WIN: Jason Willms is originally from Kitchener and was loved by the Knights by declaring that he now hates the Rangers team for which he grew up cheering with the Aud.

“I know the rivalry between London and Kitchener well,” said the 20-year-old. “We had season tickets directly behind the bench of the visiting team in row D. My uncle has those seats and after I was traded to London, I sent him a message saying that I hope we meet in the play- offs and that you know which way to go. “

Willms was Barrie’s captain and his dream was to lead the Colts to the glory of the Memorial Cup in his final year. They started well early and defeated London during the opening weekend of the season, but it became clear that they couldn’t get stuck with the Ottawas and Peterboroughs of the Eastern Conference.

So it was hard when the club decided to sell and it was time to move on.

“Winning was very important to me,” Willms said. “At first, when you first get that phone call that you are being traded, you think:” I now have a chance at a champion team. “The organization was great for me right up to management and coaches. I am really grateful that they have completed this exchange for me. It is quite special. I am happy to come in (to London) and that 200-foot defensive player “I can attack as well. I want to help with my skills to contribute to a special group.”

And what does he think about facing his old team of three and a half years in his first knight’s game?

“If it gets weird, it might as well be completely weird,” he said laughing.

Jason Willms

FACE STAR: Willms already played in the middle of the ice until a beginner. He was good at faceoffs all the way up, but really tried to hone his craft in the junior ranks.

No one has taken more draws than he did this season.

“I focused on it because it was a way for ice age,” he said. “I never wanted to be taken off the ice because I couldn’t win that confrontation. I remember that I worked on it, learned all the tips I could and over the years, it has been raised and I am very proud of it .

“It is a statistic that I look at after every game.”

One of his mentors was Aaron Luchuk, who came from Windsor to Barrie a few years ago after winning a Memorial Cup with the Spitfires.

“I learned a lot from him,” he said. “I hear some guys say that faceoffs are just who wants it more. I like to think it’s more than that. If that were the case, the strongest man would win every time. I like to think there is something smarter behind it. “

Around the job: Knights D Gerard Keane served the final of his suspension of five games because he went to an official. He is eligible to return to Saginaw on Saturday. . . London’s d-man Kirill Steklov has to deal with a small cracked bone in his foot. He will be sitting outside again this week and is also still doubtful for next weekend. . . Dale Hunter moved up the lines early, but started Willms with Foudy and McMichael. The fourth line of Sahil Panwar, Sean McGurn and Stuart Rolofs had a strong opening period. They will need regular efforts to have London win the division and conference this spring. . . After all the driving and sharing, Barrie started the match with 10 attackers and only five defenders. . . London rookie goalie Brett Brochu made his sixth consecutive start in the net.

