Knife attack suspect in custody

Danielle Rickert (Casper Police Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper police officers say a suspect was arrested in a suspected knife attack.

At the moment there are few details, but Casper police identified the suspect to the media as Danielle Rickert on Wednesday, January 15th. Rebekah Ladd, the Casper police information officer, said at the time that the police were looking for Rickert and identified her as a suspect.

Ladd confirmed Thursday morning that Rickert had been arrested at Casper police station at 5:45 p.m. on January 15.

No further details have been released regarding the alleged attack and arrest of Rickert.

According to prison records, Rickert was detained in the Natrona County Detention Center. She was recommended for charges, including “Aggravated Assault” and “Domestic Battery”.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., January 14, 2020, Casper police officers answered the Wyoming Medical Center after reporting an adult woman who had been stabbed with a knife.

Investigators reported that they had learned that the incident had taken place in an apartment shortly before, in which there had been a brief argument and the victim had been attacked with a knife.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office.