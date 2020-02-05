Knicks reports a sign that Ujiri’s time with Raptors is ending

Another day, another shot from New York over the bow of the good ship Raptor.

But this time there is a change: unlike earlier incarnations of what is now a four-year rumor conveyor belt linking the Toronto Raptors president, Masai Ujiri, to a mythical role with the New York Knicks, there is a vacancy this time.

The Knicks – winners of a single play-off round in the past 19 seasons and ready to expand their series of lottery finishes to seven consecutive this year – fired their team president, Steve Mills, two days before the NBA trade deadline.

Did we mention that James Dolan’s tenure as owner of Knicks almost overlaps perfectly with the past two decades of dysfunction, with the richest franchise in the competition almost failing without a break?

Or that when they did not crash – especially a 54-win season in 2012-2013 and that lonely play-off series – fired Dolan the general manager, current Canada Basketball CEO Glen Grunwald?

Mills, the old servant of Dolan, got the boat on Tuesday morning after he exchanged Kristaps Porzingis for pennies in the dollar and cap room a year ago and had not used that cap room to sign – or even meet – important free agents – last summer, when his head coach fired David Fizdale earlier this season when it became clear that the dog breakfast from a selection could not compete. Again.

It was Tuesday afternoon at noon when well-connected ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Dolan Ujiri was aiming to “ultimately oversee New York activities.”

Knicks owner Jim Dolan focuses on President Masai Ujiri of Toronto to ultimately oversee New York activities, competition sources tell ESPN. He has a contract until 2020-2021 in Toronto.

This is – in itself – not news. Similar reports circulated before the NBA title defense of the Raptors began in October, and more seriously back in December after Fizdale was fired.

On Tuesday evening, old NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Ujiri might even take Raptor’s general manager Bobby Webster, whose contract matches the term of Ujiri and whose wife – while we connect dots – comes from a prominent family in the New York region.

A few important gold nuggets also came to the surface in December.

I reported that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment – the conglomerate that owns the Raptors along with the Toronto Maple Leafs, TFC and other companies – had never offered Ujiri an extension (later confirmed by MLSE minority owner Larry Tanenbaum to Sun Media) and that he anything but sure not to accept if it was offered before 2021 when its contract expires. The expectation was that Ujiri – who had started as an unpaid international scout barely 20 years ago – started using a test-free agency.

Another important detail?

That Ujiri may have a deal with the five-year deal he signed in the summer of 2016 – which at the time was in part a preventive attack on the snooping around of Knicks – that could put him on the market next summer. Whether it is a formal agreement or more a gentlemen’s agreement is not exactly clear.

But it is not a good thing for an NBA team to enter a Ujiri status officer in the final year of his deal without any certainty about the future thereafter. Forcing him to close the deal if he is determined to leave seems futile.

Somehow the expectation is that the status of Ujiri will be clarified well before the 2020-21 season.

As a source from the competition recently told me: “If something is going to happen to Masai and the Knicks, it will happen soon, probably a few days after (this) season is over.”

Taken together, a photo seems clear.

The Raptors have not offered Ujiri an extension, he is determined to become a free agent and he may have a deal this summer.

Short answer? Ujiri is gone.

But here are a few comments: a person with deep NBA ties, who is familiar with Dolan, said gambling on the owner of Knicks to have the vision to see through such a schedule is never wise.

“James is James. You can give him all the advice, all the guidance, all the background and he will still do what he wants to do. He moves to the beat of his own drum. “

Translation: Even if Ujiri was set up for him on a tee, Dolan could go in a different direction. He is so unpredictable.

The source seemed to think that Dolan may already have been overly in love with Ujiri and become intrigued by a different path – which ties in with later reports that the Knicks will interview a prominent player agent for the task, copying a model that has worked successfully in Golden State and with the Lakers.

Another important point? Raptor’s minority owner Larry Tanenbaum is chairman of the board of directors of the NBA, and who in that group likes malicious owners poaching valued executives who are still under contract?

“There are eyes for mess around,” said my source.

But aside from those reservations, it’s not hard to see a scenario in which Ujiri’s term for running the Raptors ends with ever-bigger ticks.

Would Ujiri subject himself to working under Dolan, who hates his own market and has a track record of two decades about results and even more results?

Those close to Ujiri say that there is no chance that he will be intimidated by the challenge given the magnitude of the opportunity.

If you turn the Knicks around and win the first NBA title there since 1973, Ujiri would become modern Jerry West. He would be the toast of a competition desperately looking for teams that are relevant in the largest TV markets while the number of viewers is slipping away.

The fact that he could do it as the highest paid executive in sport would be fun, and that he would be able to accelerate the momentum behind his Giants of Africa foundation by using the Knicks and New York would be the ultimate root.

Ujiri has at least created what every smart executive craves in their bones: multiple leverage points.

There is a matter of compensation – assuming Ujiri is not cleaning up this summer. It is difficult to imagine a scenario where the Raptors allow Ujiri to shoot to a team in their own division before the natural end of his deal without being rewarded significantly. How many drafts that is possible is a big question, as well as how much deeper a hole the Knicks would place?

The potential threat to the stability of the Raptors extends beyond Ujiri and Webster. The entire front office staff, along with the highly respected director of sports science Alex McKechnie and head coach Nick Nurse, are also working on deals going up in 2021.

It is clear that Ujiri’s future with the Raptors has not been felt on the field, where his club has won 11 times in a row and has the third best record in the NBA.

But with three starters on their way to a free agency and franchise player Kyle Lowry who is starting his contract year, Ujiri’s status is understandably at the forefront.

It is a question that lingers until Ujiri puts an end to it by signing an extension or the Knicks go ahead and appoint another team president.

Ujiri has remained silent until now and his presence in the team that he has put together so well is much more limited – at least in the field of observation – than in recent years.

He may be doing what self-assured managers do – allowing his carefully chosen leadership team to take on larger roles and grow in them.

Or it may be that he starts a kind of transition. This shot may not be over the bow, but right in the heart of the Raptors ship.

We need to find out soon enough.