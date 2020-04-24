Kluworth Aguilar – Beacon of hope for Peruvian football

While red and white jerseys may be the image of world football, Peru is generally not considered a center of talent.

Former national team players involved in second-tier leagues, such as Mexico’s Liga MX or MLS, see the Peruvian Primera Division as a retirement home, while exports are not exactly done.

The Peruvian newspaper, El Comorcio, counts only 47 people playing abroad, while they believe that these players pose a major problem for the country in terms of development; Very few defenders.

For some, buying Manchester City right from the Alianza Lima, 16-year-old Clairworth Aguilar, is even more encouraging.

Causing a stir

As Peruvian journalist Diego Mondalvan explains to Stats Performer, Aguilar’s importance is fast-paced: “After all the talk about a Peruvian kid who was one of the best fullbacks in the South American Underworld, I first came to know Aguilar. 17 championships last year.

However, before the tournament in March and April, Aguilar had created a riot in youth football. He played the match that hosted Peru – there was little controversy about joining Alianza Lima a month ago.

The impression was that Sporting Crystal was impressed with local player Regattas, but their lack of formal contractual agreement to make Aguilar theirs was a result of Alianza’s alleged infidelity. It soon became clear why he was angry at Sporting.

Despite being only 15 years old at the time, Aguilar was one of the youngest players in the tournament to excel in a Peru team that made it to the second group stage, only to lose a place in the under-17 world cup.

Read:

COVID-19 crisis poses an opportunity for Saudi Arabia’s Newcastle project

Tall, quick, brave, technically excellent, Aguilar’s performances have been greatly reduced in Allianza.

The team quickly moved him to the reserve squad and was promoted to the senior selection, joining the squad for two Copa Libertadores games.

“Since his debut with Alianza, he has been very well matched. He has been thrown into the semi-finals and finals of the 2019 season. He has played like a regular starter all season,” adds Diego.

Are you blue?

Signature may have raised some eyebrows in England, but Diego is firmly convinced that Alianza was not so surprised by such a deal. “I don’t think moving to a big club would surprise Alianza,” he said.

“The Peruvian media always speaks of his talent in a positive light because, so far, the positives seem to be overruling the suggestions. The negative is that he is young and his draft needs to be perfect and his defensive position has to work.

“He’s an aggressive-minded right-back, and he uses the speed to staple the overlap, cross, or open space, dribble, create opportunities, and cut back on shooting. He reminds Danny Alves of playing, but there is still much to learn.

Read:

Gundogan says Zane will benefit from a Premier League break

The transfer to the city took more than a year. The Premier League champions – according to Alianza’s youth recruitment chief, Jaime Duarte – were in Peru for the youth tournament, and had already decided to sign Aguilar.

“It was remarkable because there was a sea of ​​scouts all over the world,” Duarte told Libero. “Man City has a headquarters in Brazil, and we have a manager [Carlos Santoro] covering all of South America. He came to Lima and told one of their bosses [Gary Worthington, head of player recruitment], Pep Guardiola’s right-hand man, to take a 15-year-old to Peron.

“The scouts always look for Brazilian, Argentinian and Uruguayan fullbacks, but Kluwer was rated the best South American fullback, and then the manager came in. He’s already gone [and gone] from there.”

According to the Peruvian media, Worthington only has to look “a few minutes” before approving a move.

The long road

The existence of Aguilar has greatly influenced football – the names of him and his brothers Diego Armando and Rijkaard are all inspired by their father’s love of the game.

It certainly affected Aguilar, the best talent of his age. No matter how talented he is, the road to the City First Team will be a long and difficult one, and he is sure to be a success – the 16-year-old is not sure.

She will join Aguilar City next May when she turns 18. From there, his future becomes a small cloud as he considers his next steps. Can he expect to develop in reserves? Will he be able to get into the first-team calculation ahead of the 2021-22 season? Or will the City Football Group be tied to the machine and tied between the clubs?

This seems to be a good indicator of the City’s plans for Aguilar – or ‘Cyborg’ as some team members know it – and the club plucked Venezuelan talent Yankel Herrera from relative obscurity in 2017.

Since then, the defensive midfielder has spent two seasons with the club club New York City, impressed with Grenada for half a year before returning to Spain’s top flight with Huesca in Laliga.

Unfortunately, Aguilar is on the switch and seems to be humbled by the City, and is likely to accept the mantra from City, telling Alianza’s club channels: “Now if I want to be a champion with Alianza, then if City want to train me in other clubs, I will be on the first team.” Do it. ”

The value of the transfer is shrouded in uncertainty, with Alianza insisting that they received less than the reported $ 2.8 million, but with a 30 percent sale, there is every possibility that the deal will eventually become the largest domestically in Peruvian football history.

Regardless of how Aguilar’s career progresses in England, one thing is clear; His move is a major boost to Peru, a major source of football.

[Tags Townslate] Football [T] Premier League [T] News [T] Manchester City [T] English [T] Peru [T] Alianza Lima [T] Features [T] Transfer News [T] Feature