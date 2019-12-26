Klopp from Liverpool do not feel the Christmas spirit

Loading...

"This year we are playing on the 26th and 29th and it's like a holiday. I understand all those who say that this shouldn't happen. They don't moan.

"It wouldn't be a problem to play the 26th and 29th with more teams. There is no reason why more teams should not deviate more than 48 hours between a Premier League match.

"Obviously, we can say what we want, but nobody is listening. The body needs a certain time to start again. It is science. But we completely ignore it.

"We just say," Oh, they seem strange to be running again today. "

"We are not in this situation this year, but I understand every manager who mentions it from time to time – or almost always – when we see it happen because it's just not OK. But d & # 39 ; others have to decide. "

Liverpool are heading to Leicester with a 10 point advantage and a game in hand against the Foxes, who are currently in a better position in terms of points than when they won the title in 2016.

Klopp believes that Manchester City, which starts Boxing Day 11 points behind, is the reason the chasing pack is so far from the beat.

"I think City has moved the bar massively, massively. The kind of consistency they have shown over the past three years is incredible and difficult, very difficult to do," said the Reds boss.

"So they became champions two years ago and last year we helped a lot and they helped us a lot as we tried to catch them.

"They did it in an incredible way. It has changed, it is no longer allowed to lose games.

"It's difficult, obviously, but winning the Premier League should be difficult, it's such a strong league with all the teams you see now."

