Klobuchar and Yang followers are possibly the most powerful Iowans on Caucus Night

(CNN) – The Iowa Caucuses’ most momentous moment will not be the first time people across the state line up for their favorite candidate on February 3rd.

It will be when they do it a second time – and it has a chance to give fans of Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang an excessive amount of power.

A new rule introduced by the Iowa Democratic Party to streamline the caucus process has changed the so-called realignment process, a unique Iowa moment when proponents of a candidate who does not reach a certain threshold are free Agents are in the middle of the caucus.

In the past, everyone was able to realign themselves, regardless of who they first supported. But the new rule means that only supporters of candidates who do not reach this threshold – or “viability” – can choose another candidate for the second time. That could mean realignment. Those who are behind the current leaders – Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – can be included in their choices, while those who are behind candidates with less support – Klobuchar and Yang – are allowed to do so. Supporting these free agents could make the difference between winning and a mediocre ending.

Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said the party made the change in part because past past realignment processes had taken hours and were shaped by the artistry of other campaigns. Supporters of certain campaigns would go to another campaign to deny another campaign the opportunity to increase their support or improve their viability.

“We have known in the past few years that the process of realignment took a long time, sometimes hours,” said Price. “In addition, some of the game campaigns that people enjoy playing are being reduced, and there is a more accurate representation of what is going on in the room.”

Cancel the process

How it will work: If an Iowa voter enters a meeting place on February 3, he will be asked to line up with his preferred candidate. If this candidate does not reach viability – 15% of the number of people in the room in most large meeting places, but somewhere between 18% and a little over 50% in some of the smallest meeting places – the meeting goer can either leave the room to support another candidate who was viable, or join other non-viable people to make a candidate viable.

Once realigned, the heads of the Caucus locations count the newly formed groups and this number – not the first – determines how many delegates each candidate receives from each location and ultimately the winner of the Iowa Caucuses.

The realignment process is in many ways a social experiment in which the neighbors put pressure on the neighbors to join their candidates. And the public nature of a caucus – everyone sees who you support – means that everything takes place in full view.

And the new rule stipulates that only Iowans who helped candidates with the initial targeting and did not reach this profitability threshold can move during the realignment process. This means that a voter supports Joe Biden in a particular round in which the former vice president has reached profitability and is realigning to support former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

This is new – in the past, everyone was able to realign, which meant that there was a larger group of people who could advertise and weigh on Caucus Night.

Support, but not enough

And this is where the followers of Klobuchar and Yang come into play.

Both candidates enjoy some support in Iowa – Klobuchar was 6% in the last CNN / Des Moines Register survey, while Yang was 5% – but both are considered nationwide to be the most likely to have difficulty surviving candidates to be in certain areas.

This means that their supporters will be the main goals during the realignment process. While mid-single-digit support is far from overwhelming, it could be the difference between winning and completing in the middle of the set. Top candidates are already talking quietly to their district captains about how to tailor their message to each group.

Pastor Steven Broers, a Yang devotee and district captain in rural Fontanelle, hopes to be viable in his city, and has already selected the five Yang supporters he believes can reach the 15% threshold. But Broers is equally aware that Yang may not be viable and his job may find supporters from another non-viable group.

His tactic: do you really want to lose Andrew Yang?

“If there is large participation and we are not viable, I will say, ‘Have you seen the last debate? Who did you miss?'” Said Broers, referring to the fact that Yang missed the January debate in Iowa would have. “If you want Andrew Yang to continue listening to his message, join us because it will keep his message going.”

He added, “In the general election, you will no longer vote for the Democratic candidate or Donald Trump. Now is the time to say who you want to hear from.”

In this process, the Iowa Democrats closely monitor which candidates receive the greatest consideration – and not necessarily support – from likely consumers. A recent CNN / Des Moines Register survey found the candidate may be Buttigieg. 60% of the likely caucus goers said he was either their first or second choice or someone they “actively consider” or Warren who was 59%.

Jane Meyer, a 62-year-old captain of the Buttigieg district in northwest Des Moines, said she told the mayors in her area to open talks during the realignment process because when we worked hard, they worked hard , ‘

But then, said Meyer, the sale started. For Klobuchar supporters, she wants Buttigieg supporters to highlight similarities in terms of “outside Washington experience” and Midwestern origins. For Yang, she said, she would emphasize being both outside of Washington, being “young” and having “energy”.

Then there are district captains like Rachel Phillips, a 40-year-old Buttigieg district captain from the Des Moines area who started thinking about the neighbors who she knows want to support people like Yang and Klobuchar.

“As part of our training, we were taught to meet as many people as possible in your area, so we have personal relationships with many people in our area,” she said. “Perhaps someone we have in Pete’s corner knows the person Amy is looking for and knows what is important to them. We try to establish these personal relationships before Caucus Night.”

A Sanders spokesman said they were confident that their “4-step district captain training process” in Iowa – which will train the campaign volunteers – will seek support at all levels of the caucus process and will help them win win – the decisive factor is not only to win realignment in large and small districts. ‘

The goal of the Sanders campaign: “Fully trained volunteers in every single district of the state”.

Most other campaigns in Iowa don’t want to talk about realignment because they don’t want to put their hand on the caucus strategy. Campaign spokespersons for Klobuchar, Biden and Warren did not respond to the request to speak about a realignment.

Klobuchar followers are aware of the fact that they will be among the most targeted Iowans during the realignment process.

Des Moines resident Barbara Wells, who recently decided to go with Klobuchar after weighing Buttigieg and Warren, said one reason she wants to support the Minnesota Senator is that she wants to make sure that she is viable and passes Iowa.

“In my area, I think Pete will probably win it, right? So if I can go to Amy and bring Amy to life, it would be really important to me because it keeps her in the race,” said Wells.

The importance of the realignment – and the impact that a few percentage points could have on the Caucus Night – became clear earlier this week when Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey ended his campaign.

Although Booker’s campaign had a small coalition of followers in Iowa – the latest CNN / Des Moines Register poll had him at 3% – campaigns across Iowa said his followers could be the difference.

When Booker dropped out, all the leading campaigns informed CNN that their organizers had looked through their electoral lists to find people who said they were committed to Booker but would consider supporting another candidate.

Most Iowa experts believe that candidates like Buttigieg, Biden, and Klobuchar would likely split up former Booker supporters. However, this support may come too late, as the same experts assume that Booker supporters will not join another candidate completely because their preferred choice has just been given up.

“Many of his people have really invested in him personally,” said a top Iowa Democrat.

