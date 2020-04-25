KL Rahul: World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand still haunts us

Star India batsman K.L. Rahul said he and his teammates were “haunted” by the World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand after a perfect show in the group stages.

Rahul said on the chat show The Mind Behind that if he had the opportunity to change the outcome of any previous match, it would be the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

“It should be a World Cup semifinal. I think most of us are still not over that loss, which still haunts us at times, ”he said.

“I can’t imagine what the senior players will look like, but you know, in a World Cup, it’s hard to know we played well in the tournament. Sometimes I see that nightmare. ”

India may have been the most dominant team in the group stage of the tournament, winning every one of their matches, except against hosts England.

Virat Kohli’s side have reached the semifinals against New Zealand. But they lost the match by 18 runs.

Rahul, like other Indian cricketers, is enjoying a rare break from the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic-forced lockdown.

“Let me talk about myself. I sit down and do some homework. I watch some videos from the past and take notes of what I’m doing right and I can improve, ”he said.

