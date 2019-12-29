Kiwis jump to defense of All Black Jordie Barrett kicked out of MCG

Loading...

Barret's treatment sparked a strong reaction on social networks as Kiwis leapt to his defense.

The lively Alternative Commentary Collective's Facebook page reported on the Kiwi Brian Albright incident in its comment section on Barrett's removal.

Jordie Barrett was banned from CWM for 24 hours.Credit: Getty Images

"What an absolute point," wrote Albright.

"I was sitting about 10 seats from Jordie when he was spotted in the crowd by a fellow Kiwi.

"He had half a beer … and the boys said / chanted 'skull'. Jordie was seated and finished his overpriced, overpriced medium-sized "Great Northern" half-ship and a security guard approached and asked him to leave.

"Even the Victoria police officer was on his side and said" I would have done the same "but they had to support the safety of MCG.

"Jordie presented as calm and at no point was arrogant or inconsistent.

"Jordie was just another Kiwi enjoying a bad waste cricket effort ruined by power trippers spoiling a good atmosphere.

"At no time did Jordie seem addicted just by enjoying a day in the sun to support fellow Kiwis on the big stage."

On the same comments, Adam Gower said, "Security at the CWM was exaggerated during the two days we spent there. People got kicked out for nothing."

When asked about the behavioral problems associated with Barrett's deportation, the police spokesperson told Stuff that she did not have the "details but it is usually a form of behavior that has violated the peace, nothing criminal. "

Stuff reader Sean Maffey presented a photo of his young nephew with Barrett in the Test, saying the rugby star was "extremely accessible by accepting an autograph and a photo."

"Was kicked out of cricket for no reason. I can't believe he can't spend a day with his friends."

"Jordie … has completed his half-power" Over Northern "half-power and overpriced and a security guard has approached him and asked him to leave.

A Facebook video feed from a cricket test watcher showed Barrett with a group enjoying the game of the day.

Another New Zealander, Matt Montgomerie, was at the Test and said that Barrett had done nothing wrong.

"[He] sat down and took a big sip of half a beer and got fired … I was sitting 10 meters from him. He stayed calm down and took a big sip. "

The five-day Boxing Day cricket test between New Zealand and Australia at CWM drew about 16,000 New Zealanders from across Tasmania.

