Christopher (Kit) Hood, co-creator of the beloved Canadian teen “Degrassi” TV series, has died.

A death notice on the website of the Cole Harbor Funeral Home and Crematorium in Nova Scotia says that Hood suddenly died in his home in West Lawrencetown, N.S., on Monday.

Hood, born in England, emigrated to Canada in the mid-twenties and made a career as a writer, director, editor and producer.

In 1976, he and former teacher Linda Schuyler founded Toronto-based Playing With Time Inc. on that the Canadian TV series “The Kids of Degrassi Street”, “Degrassi Junior High” and “Degrassi High” produced.

The three drama series became cult sensations with their view of the fictional life of youth in downtown Toronto, from the light-hearted antics to the deeper issues that were not mentioned in many other youth-focused programs.

In a statement, Schuyler says that Hood had “characteristic naughty charm and a child’s view” and never “looked down at the camera” on their young protagonists.

“Kit’s intimate and respectful direction, small-scale and richly layered, was an integral part of the series’ success through” Degrassi Junior High “and” Degrassi High, “said Schuyler.

“To this day, his style is deeply embedded in the DNA of” Degrassi “. My love and support goes to his entire family. Kit’s dedication to his family has always been steadfast and strong. “

“The Kids of Degrassi Street”, which ran from 1979 to 1986 and was broadcast on CBC TV, won an International Emmy Award.

“Degrassi Junior High”, which ran from ’87 to ’89 at CBC and also won an International Emmy, was announced for portraying the complex problems teenagers face – from teenage pregnancies to shoplifting and relationships.

And “Degrassi High”, which ran from ’89 to ’91, also dealt with heavy topics, including abortion and suicide.

That series produced other internationally acclaimed incarnations, produced by Schuyler’s Epitome Pictures Inc., including “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” which helped launch the career of rapper Drake (no Aubrey Graham) and Hollywood star Nina Dobrev.

Other titles in the franchise are “Degrassi: Next Class” and the film “School’s Out!”

Hood’s obituary says that while he distanced himself from professional video production in his later years, he would still film things that aroused his interest. It says that he loved the ocean and nature and lived the last two decades of his life on the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia.

“He also shared this love with his two daughters, Georgia and Fenella, and his grandson, Sylvester,” says the obituary.

“He is survived by his wife Agnes Malouf and her daughter July, and his sister Nicola and her husband and two sons in Australia.”

Schuyler noted that Hood was attracted to character-rich dramas with their naturalistic and intimate style.

His “contribution to Degrassi has been invaluable and sustainable,” she said.

“Kit’s quick humor, easy charm and” no b.s. “attitude will be greatly missed.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2020.

The Canadian press