General Mills will launch five new grains in 2020, including three that will be introduced in collaboration with Hershey in the first quarter of the new year, according to Food Business News.

The grain producer releases Hershey’s Kisses grain in the form of the iconic chocolate drops with Hershey’s chocolate; Jolly Rancher breakfast cereal with colorful bites in grape, cherry, green apple, watermelon and blue raspberry flavors; and Reese’s Puffs Big Puffs with extra large, peanut butter-flavored puffs.

In addition, General Mills will collaborate with DreamWorks Pictures to launch Trix Trolls with Marshmallows, a new fruit-flavored cereal based on the upcoming movie “Trolls World Tour” and will release a new coconut almond Nature Valley granola flavor this month.

Dive Insight:

Fewer Americans eat cold breakfast cereals with milk as breakfast than in the past. Instead, consumers looking for healthier alternatives, more proteins and more convenient solutions for the road have looked beyond the breakfast bowl in their search for food. And grain producers, including General Mills, have seen sales fall for several years. Total sales of cereals fell by 17% from 2009 to 2016. According to Mintel statistics reported by the Wall Street Journal, sales of cold cereals are expected to fall by a further 5% between 2018 and 2023.

After trying better-for-you and health-oriented alternatives, cereal producers have turned this breakfast food into a sweet, sweet, acceptable treat. And some results are positive. Post Consumer Brands revived the Oreo O grain in 2017. The company launched cereals such as Sour Patch Kids and Hostess Donettes and Honey Buns last year, and Twinkies cereals appeared on the shelves last month. The North American ready-to-eat cereal products from Post experienced a sales increase of 3.5% in the most recent quarter, as it focused on delicious grains.

The new candy grains from Hershey are not the only recent super sweet innovations from the cereals division of General Mills. In the past year the company launched cereals including Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms and Chocolate Toast Crunch. Hershey and General Mills have also previously collaborated on cereals, including Reese’s Puffs, Hershey’s Cookies and Creme Fillows Cereal and Cocoa Puffs made with Hershey’s chocolate, Food Business News reported.

These movements could have helped the brand, as sales for its American grain unit increased by 5% in its most recent quarter. And now the companies are adding even more options.

“We just decided that, hey, we need to innovate even more to bring the crop category back to its healthy, growing position,” General Mills Director of Marketing for Cereal Scott Baldwin told Food Dive last year.

This change in strategy to a focus on treats could bring more consumers into the category in the short term, but may not be enough to turn the tide of public opinion. Delicious grains are largely sold to millennials who want to relive the carefree moments of their childhood. And manufacturers hope that those who are parents will share these moments with their children to create a new generation of sugary grain lovers.

Today’s parents, however, find nutritional value to be the most important food quality for their children, and six out of 10 limit their sugar intake, according to a study by BabyCenter Brand Labs Insight, part of Johnson & Johnson. This dichotomy probably limits sales expansion of sweet grains.

General Mills seems to recognize that a one-size-fits-all strategy will not be effective in changing the category. As a result, the grain giant also releases another Nature Valley option for consumers looking for their health when it comes to their grain choice.

Spending a grain that is better for you in combination with more indulgent options demonstrates that General Mills wants to develop a multi-faceted strategy and positions itself to improve results in general rather than improve them individually. The success of this approach is determined by the taste of the consumer. Although consumers are currently fond of delicious options, they can return to a mentality that is paramount to health awareness. To try to reduce that risk, General Mills might be wise to develop options that meet each of those needs individually.