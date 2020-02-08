Kirstie Clements: One hundred years late for the party – and to love it!

I am writing this column on a train to the Blue Mountains, where I will have lunch in the Roaring Twenties to raise money for bushfire relief.

Obviously, it’s what I hate to wear. When I packed my travel bag, I wrote to my friend Charlotte Smith, who is also present.

Charlotte has one of the largest collections of vintage clothing in the southern hemisphere, over 9,000 pieces, many of which were inherited from her godmother in America.

She always has something to wear. However, I do not have a flapper dress with a falling waist in my possession.

“What will I wear?” I asked Charlotte. It’s not a good option if you’re a bit more mature. In the end I could look like a worn Tilly Devine, the infamous Darlinghurst lady.

“Just wear a silk pajama and loafers and a feather in your hair.” Charlotte wrote back helpfully. Finally, some good news.

Do I have to get dressed in the 1920s? Do you have pajamas and red lipstick? You are done. Photo: Getty

I had just the right thing with me – long black diagonal cut panties and a beautiful jade green kimono robe by Chelsea de Luca from Queensland. I went foraging in my closet and discovered a long Chanel pearl and chain necklace, actually chain strands that were perfect.

Now I was excited. The idea of ​​wearing a robe was heaven; I like pajamas and think it’s terribly chic. But there are a few tricks so you don’t look like you’ve just rolled out of bed.

Pajamas worn as fashion require accessories such as a statement chain or pearl strings and diamond earrings. Or a diamond bracelet or a stack of bakelite bangles.

They also look great with white socks and platform sandals, very Hollywood a la Judy Garland with a martini. I already have a bob, so I got some vintage Diamante hair clips out of the closet. Hair accessories were huge in the 1920s, as were jewelry ribbons tied across the forehead.

Form! I called my son’s friend who was practicing 20s makeup in her tech class. She sent me a photo – red, red cupid’s bow mouth, powdered white skin, dark, heavily drawn eyebrows, rounds of hot pink blush.

Women had emerged from the boredom of Victorian corsets and without makeup to the purely female drama of the jazz era flappers. Winning because not much makeup is enough for me and if I end up looking like Clara Bow’s grandmother, I agree.

Back in the closet, I pulled out a small evening bag made of vintage bronze and black pearls, which I noticed at the Rozelle markets a few weeks ago.

If you’re looking for comfortable fashion, the kimono is for you. Photo: Getty

Now shoes. It was going to be difficult. I don’t have a beige satin low heel T-bar dance shoe, although I would very much like it, thank you.

But I had some Chinese slippers that would do the trick.

I have now decided that I should make lingerie dressing of the 20s permanent because I have all the parts that I need right now.

Better yet, I can sleep in it too.

