Kirstie Clements: Bless My Pink Sandals! Office clothes can be difficult

As a freelance journalist, my work wardrobe is very different from what I wore as the full-time editor-in-chief of the magazine.

My nine-to-five wardrobe was mostly tailored: pantsuits, cashmere sweaters, white shirts, minimal accessories, a fashionable shoe, an expensive handbag.

And then the wonderful world of free journalism opened and everything changed. At first I was busy, set the alarm clock, showered, dressed, put on make-up and then sat at my laptop on the kitchen table at 9:30 a.m.

Fast forward eight years, and I’m writing this in a floral kimono that’s in the lounge. It is bliss.

It’s been a while since I worked full time in an office. Photo: Getty

All of my high heels went to charity, except for a pair of black patent sandals when I have to go somewhere where it’s chic or black. I’ve worked on up to a dozen or so bags that I really love, but most of the time I only carry a lightly strapped tote bag or a basket in the summer.

Jeans, light silk pants, blouses and sandals are my daily companion. When it’s cold, I wear an oversized cashmere cardigan. But I went into a fashion magazine last year as a feature editor and have to go to an office and attend meetings a few days a week.

And I realized that I now look like a nana without contact. When I first met, I noticed that most of the employees were black, with messy hair and no makeup.

In the office of a fashion magazine, less is always more. Photo: Getty

I had forgotten the dedicated minimalism of the fashion office girls. White undershirts, T-shirts, black pants, simple sandals, no eye-catching jewelry. The right bag – right now it’s a Bottega Veneta clutch that is retailed for around $ 3800, and I can’t figure out how to afford it for my whole life.

… Unless, of course, that “more” is a Bottega Veneta coupling. Photo: Getty

Black blazer. And big black oversized cotton dresses.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting in a bright floral blouse, jade earrings, and red lipstick with a pink leather handbag in the corner. I could also wear a senior card in a lanyard around my neck.

At the Christmas dinner in the office, the beauty editors distributed Kris Kringle gifts and one of them cooed: “Oh, I thought you would like that, I noticed that you like to wear color” and gently handed me a beautiful red Gucci lipstick was a hot water bottle for my arthritis.

But I don’t want to dress black without makeup at my age. I need color matches so that people can see me better – turquoise earrings, scarlet nail polish, a light neckerchief, a leopard skin bangle, I find that polite.

But last week I met with all the editors in the building and obviously didn’t get the memo because I was the only person in a flower print.

In a sea of ​​black and white, I was wearing an aqua and orange blouse, golden silk pants and pink velvet sandals.

I looked like Estee Lauder in Palm Beach. I wonder if I can work from there …

If someone needs me, you know where I’ll be. Photo: Getty