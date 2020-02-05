Kirk Douglas, “Spartacus” actor and Hollywood Icon, Dead on 103

Kirk Douglas, the embodiment of old-school Hollywood star power whose intense performances conveyed the fiery and sometimes conflicting core of his characters, died Wednesday at the age of 103.

“It is with great sadness that my brothers and I are announcing that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103,” his son Michael said in a statement (via People). “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in set a standard for all of us to strive for . But for me and my brothers, Joel and Peter, he was just dad, for Catherine, a great father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife, Anne, a great husband.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet,” added Michael ready. “I want to end with the words I told him on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am so proud that I am your son. “

Douglas was nominated three times for the best actor Oscar and was one of the best tough guys in American cinema; his muscular jaw and mischievous eyes can suggest formidable men who may have dark secrets beneath their handsome surface. In films such as The Bad and the Beautiful, Spartacus and Lust for Life, Douglas enjoyed the pure actability of film actors, with portraits that were models of physicality and brute force. He was also one of the first actors to produce as a means to exercise more creative control, and helped launch his son Michael’s career as he gave him the rights to the book-turned play One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, that earned a Best Picture Academy Award in 1975. “I never intended to be a movie star,” Douglas said in 1957. “I never thought I was the type. My only goal was to be an actor on to become the stage … (S) where someone had asked me to come to Hollywood, so I thought I’d take the risk.

Born as Issur Danielovitch to Jewish immigrants in December 1916, Douglas grew up in New York and dreamed of acting as an escape from a community of small towns full of anti-Semitism. “I wanted to be an actor since I was a second grade child,” he recalled in his nineties. “I played and my mother made a black apron and I played shoemaker. And my father, who was never interested in what I did, sat in the back and I didn’t know it. After the show he gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. I never forgot that. “

Douglas went to St. Lawrence University and became friends with fellow aspiring actor Karl Malden and then went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where he met Lauren Bacall. His career was temporarily blocked by World War II – Douglas joined the navy in 1941 after the failure of the Air Force’s psychological test – but received a medical resignation in 1944. Douglas returned to civilian life and faltered theater work, including the role of soldier in 1945 The Wind Is Ninety, which caught the attention of film producer Hal B. Willis, who gave him a screen test and brought him to Hollywood. Indeed, Douglas’ first film role came in a Willis production, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers from 1946.

Three years later Douglas played in Champion, about an amoral, ambitious boxer. The role earned him his first Academy Award nomination and confirmed his personality as a bruise on the screen that should not be taken lightly. The uncompromising behavior of the actor was also reflected off screen: in 1955 he formed his own production company, Bryna Productions, named after his beloved mother. Douglas’s goal was to find material that spoke to his passions, instead of being handed over to others to determine his career destination. “The impact of television brought huge changes to the Hollywood studios, with fewer and fewer films,” Douglas once recalled. “Many stars noticed that they were unemployed and I didn’t want to let it happen to me … It was a matter of survival. It still is.”

The survival instincts of Douglas translated into his performances in the fifties. Whether it is playing an unscrupulous journalist in the sour character portrait of Billy Wilder Ace in the Hole or a soulless producer in The Bad and the Beautiful (the latter earns him his second Oscar nomination), the actor brought disturbing amounts intensity to characters whose moral rotten shone all over their faces. But he was just as eloquent as the hero: his representation in Paths of Glory (1957) of a principled French colonel from the First World War who defended the honor of three of his soldiers during rigged legal proceedings is a stunning representation of righteous decency. (It also started a friendship with the then director Stanley Kubrick, who would bring Douglas on board to drive the 1960 Spartacus.)

The biopic by Vincente Minnelli from 1956 by Vincent van Gogh, Lust for Life, was perhaps his best performance and certainly his most bloody one. The film remains one of the most vivid portraits of artistry ever filmed, with Douglas pouring out his soul to play the troubled, brilliant painter, a role that would earn him his third Oscar nomination. “I don’t think I would be an actor without vanity,” he confessed to biographer Tony Thomas. “I was terribly disappointed not to win (an Oscar), especially for Lust for Life. I really thought I had a chance with that … But I don’t want to look thankless. I was very lucky. Few people manage to do what they want in life. I have.”

Douglas continued to work steadily in the sixties and seventies, but his next major achievement was perhaps the pursuit of the rights to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, the anti-authoritarian novel by Ken Kesey from 1962 about a rebel who rebelled in a psychiatric institution started. Douglas turned the book into a Broadway play in which he was the star, but after years of frustration in which no Hollywood studio would consider adapting the work for the screen, he gave the rights to his son Michael. The final film version, starring Jack Nicholson, won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Ironically, the son of Douglas had an Academy Award before he did that. (Kirk would eventually receive an Honorary Oscar in 1996.)

In his later years, Douglas easily moved to the role of respected older statesman, playing cute rascals in lightweight comedies such as Tough Guys (1986) and Oscar (1991), the first being the sixth and final film in which he was co-star with his good friend Burt Lancaster, whose drive to become a producer in the 1950s inspired Douglas’ own pursuit of the same. In 1996, shortly before accepting his honorary Oscar, Douglas suffered a stroke that seriously affected his speaking skills. He wrote about the experience in his memoir My Stroke of Luck with frankness and dark humor: “The words of the doctor echoed in my mind: it is only a minor stroke. Yes, less important to you, important to me. “

As Douglas grew older, his reputation was further polished retroactively for his willingness to stand up to the Hollywood blacklist of the 1950s, fighting to get shameful screenwriters credits on his photos – especially Dalton Trumbo, the Spartacus had written. “I am very proud that Spartacus has broken the blacklist, because that was very important,” Douglas once proudly said. In 1991 he received the Writers Guild of America’s Robert Meltzer Award for his commitment to ending the blacklist, and in 2012 he wrote a book, I Am Spartacus!: Making a Film, Breaking the Blacklist, which includes his role in assuming van Trumbo was emphasized, an outspoken communist, for epic swords and sandals. (That same year, journalists John Meroney and Sean Coon offered evidence that Douglas exaggerated his interest in ending the Hollywood blacklist. Their claim was that the actor-producer was not as brave as he claimed to be and that he actually threatened who would not go along with his version of events.)

Nevertheless, Douglas leaves behind a legacy of indomitable performances and, more importantly, an unashamed robustness that is rarely seen in much tamer Hollywood today. In an interview with Roger Ebert in 1969, Douglas said: “Being a star doesn’t really change you,” he said. “If you become a star, you don’t change – everyone does that. Personally, I always forget that I am a star. And then people look at me and I am reminded. But you only have to remember one thing: the best is ultimately to I think I am in the best category and that I am staying at the top or that I am going to do something else. I am not for the bush leagues. “

Spartacus

Lust for life

The bad and the beautiful

