After Kirk Douglas produced and starred in Spartacus in 1960, which won four Oscars and was the biggest earner of the year, he could probably get Hollywood to fund almost every film he wanted to make. Another epic like Spartacus? An adventure like 20,000 miles under the sea? A hot star like Lust for Life? Kirk Douglas chose a small film in black and white rather than widescreen that comes from Edward Abbey’s novel The Brave Cowboy.

It was not a cowboy film with shootings and mugwort. It is the story of Jack Burns, a free spirit with a temperamental horse but without a permanent address, who tries to survive as a cowboy in the modern American west of highways and fenced prairies.

“Have you ever noticed how many fences there will be?” Jack Burns asks an old friend. “And the signs they got on them: no hunting, no hiking, no entry, no entry, private property, closed area, start moving, get away, get lost, drop dead!”

Jack starts a fight with a one-armed man to be arrested and is thrown into a small town prison where he wants to help an old friend break out. His friend was jailed for helping undocumented immigrants. But he rejects the offer. He has a family. He wants to serve his time and return to his wife and son. Jack Burns says he can’t live behind bars and walls. So he breaks out alone, saddles his horse whiskey and sets off to the border, while marshalls and helicopters chase a lonely cowboy on foot and lead his horse through steep mountains and bristling wood.

Kirk Douglas asked Dalton Trumbo to write the film that Lonely Are The Brave’s studio was renaming. Trumbo was on the Hollywood blacklist and wrote under pseudonyms. But Kirk Douglas insisted on giving him a screen credit with his real name for Spartacus, the story of a brave man who led an uprising. It brought down the black list.

Lonely Are The Brave was not a box office success when released in 1962. But the film’s fame has grown. Kirk Douglas often called it his favorite.

When Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 this week, I looked up the telegram Dalton Trumbo had sent him when he first showed the film. His words may be the best praise for an actor’s career. He wrote: “I think they will leave the theater and say,” I really am. Or at least that’s what I want to be in my prime. “You did it. You showed a man’s heart.”